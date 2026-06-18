5,000 have been minted for local and international markets
The Central Bank of Oman will issue a silver commemorative coin marking the FIFA World Cup 2026. The bank said the coin was produced in cooperation with football's world governing body FIFA and minted to high technical standards using 99.9 per cent pure silver.
The coin has a face value of one Omani Riyal , a diameter of 38.61 mm and a weight of 28.28 grams. A total of 5,000 coins have been minted, with 1,000 allocated for sale in Oman, and the remaining 4,000 to be marketed internationally through FIFA-authorised distributors.
The Central Bank said the coin is legal tender at its nominal value and will be available from June 30 through its branches in Ruwi, Salalah and Sohar, as well as Oman Post's sales outlet at Opera Galleria.
The starting sale price is set at OMR73 per coin, subject to changes in global silver prices.