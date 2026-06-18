GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Oman Central Bank to issue FIFA World Cup 2026 silver commemorative coin

5,000 have been minted for local and international markets

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Oman will issue a silver commemorative coin marking the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Oman will issue a silver commemorative coin marking the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Atheer

The Central Bank of Oman will issue a silver commemorative coin marking the FIFA World Cup 2026. The bank said the coin was produced in cooperation with football's world governing body FIFA and minted to high technical standards using 99.9 per cent pure silver.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The coin has a face value of one Omani Riyal , a diameter of 38.61 mm and a weight of 28.28 grams. A total of 5,000 coins have been minted, with 1,000 allocated for sale in Oman, and the remaining 4,000 to be marketed internationally through FIFA-authorised distributors.

The Central Bank said the coin is legal tender at its nominal value and will be available from June 30 through its branches in Ruwi, Salalah and Sohar, as well as Oman Post's sales outlet at Opera Galleria.

The starting sale price is set at OMR73 per coin, subject to changes in global silver prices.

Related Topics:
FIFA World CupOman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Football fans celebrate at the Ranches Restaurant by the Golf Course.

Late nights, high costs test UAE FIFA World Cup venues

5m read
President Donald Trump could be right amongst the action as the winner's of the 2026 FIFA World Cup lift the trophy

Trump could lift World Cup with tournament winners

2m read
Mohammed Al-Owais and Hassan Al-Tambakti of Saudi Arabia fist bump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay at Miami Stadium

Al-Owais’s heroics earn Saudi point in World Cup opener

2m read
New Zealand's forward #10 Sarpreet Singh and Iran's defender #05 Milad Mohammadi fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group G football match between Iran and New Zealand at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on June 15, 2026.

Who is Sarpreet Singh? Indian origin World Cup player

3m read