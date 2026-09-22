GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

National Bank of Egypt to acquire Banque Misr’s UAE branches

The proposed transaction remains subject to approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The restructuring will be carried out in accordance with the UAE’s legal and regulatory procedures.
The restructuring will be carried out in accordance with the UAE’s legal and regulatory procedures.
Supplied

Dubai: The National Bank of Egypt is set to acquire Banque Misr’s branches in the UAE under a preliminary agreement to reorganise the two banks’ presence in the country, subject to the necessary approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE.

Banque Misr announced the agreement in a statement, saying the proposed transaction comes as the two lenders reassess their overseas operations in response to changes in international banking markets and the requirements expected in the coming period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The restructuring will be carried out in accordance with the UAE’s legal and regulatory procedures.

Under the plan, the two banks aim to integrate their international banking presence while ensuring an orderly and smooth transfer of operations in the UAE. They stressed that services to customers would continue throughout the transition and that clients’ interests and rights would be protected.

Banque Misr expressed its appreciation to the Central Bank of the UAE and other relevant authorities for their cooperation and support throughout the bank’s presence in the country.

The National Bank of Egypt, meanwhile, said it looked forward to building a long-term banking and institutional relationship with the UAE and its regulatory and banking institutions.

Both lenders emphasised that the transfer would be completed in coordination with the relevant authorities and in full compliance with Central Bank requirements, while safeguarding the rights of customers and all parties dealing with the two banks.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Central Bank

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From UPI pioneer to public markets: The growth of PhonePe’s consumer ecosystem

PhonePe clears key hurdle for UAE payments launch

2m read
UAE and Egyptian central banks affirm Banque Misr UAE branches will maintain normal operations, taking required measures after US Treasury exemption move.

At Banque Misr UAE, it's business as usual

1m read
UAE Central Bank opens urgent Banque Misr branch review

UAE Central Bank opens urgent Banque Misr branch review

2m read
Parkin CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali and Modon Misr for Asset & Facility Management CEO Mohamed Aboutaleb sign a memorandum of understanding to explore smart parking and mobility solutions in Egypt.

Dubai parking giant Parkin makes Egypt move

2m read