GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Banque Misr UAE branches to continue normal operations, central banks say

UAE and Egyptian central banks affirm full coordination over lender’s operations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE and Egyptian central banks affirm Banque Misr UAE branches will maintain normal operations, taking required measures after US Treasury exemption move.
UAE and Egyptian central banks affirm Banque Misr UAE branches will maintain normal operations, taking required measures after US Treasury exemption move.
Supplied

Dubai: Banque Misr’s branches in the UAE will continue to conduct all their operations normally, the UAE and Egyptian central banks said on Sunday, following a US Treasury decision concerning the lender’s UAE branches.

The Central Bank of the UAE and the Central Bank of Egypt affirmed their full and continuous cooperation and coordination regarding the operations of Banque Misr’s branches in the UAE.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The two central banks said the branches would continue to carry out all their activities as usual.

Banque Misr’s UAE branches will also take all necessary measures and procedures within the period specified for doing so, according to the statement.

The announcement followed a decision by the US Treasury concerning a regulatory exemption related to the closure of Banque Misr branches in the UAE.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Central Bank opens urgent Banque Misr branch review

UAE Central Bank opens urgent Banque Misr branch review

2m read
Parkin CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali and Modon Misr for Asset & Facility Management CEO Mohamed Aboutaleb sign a memorandum of understanding to explore smart parking and mobility solutions in Egypt.

Dubai parking giant Parkin makes Egypt move

2m read
UAE sets Dh2.56 trillion Islamic finance target

UAE sets Dh2.56 trillion Islamic finance target

2m read
Edenred UAE secures in-principle Central Bank approval

Edenred UAE secures in-principle Central Bank approval

3m read