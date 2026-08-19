Dubai-based Parkin will explore ANPR, AI cameras, barrierless parking solutions in Egypt
Dubai: Dubai-based parking operator Parkin is expanding into Egypt, signing an MoU with three Egyptian companies to explore the development of smart parking and mobility solutions in the country.
The MoU with Modon Misr for Asset and Facility Management, Mwasalat Misr and Redcon Properties marks Parkin’s first entry into the Egyptian market and its latest move to explore growth opportunities beyond the UAE.
The partnership will look at ways to combine Parkin’s operational and technology expertise with the Egyptian companies’ local market capabilities, including the use of smart parking systems across existing and future parking assets.
Parkin CEO Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali said the agreement represented an important step in the company's regional expansion.
“This MoU marks an important milestone in Parkin’s growth and regional expansion journey, representing our first entry into the Egyptian market and opening new avenues to deploy our operational and technological expertise while expanding the reach of our parking management and smart mobility solutions.”
He added that Parkin would work with its Egyptian partners to explore how its technology and operational expertise could support Egypt’s evolving urban needs.
“We believe technology, data and operational expertise are fundamental to developing a more efficient, seamless and sustainable parking ecosystem that enhances the customer experience and supports quality of life across urban communities.”
Under the agreement, the companies will explore technologies including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), AI-enabled parking cameras, barrierless parking, digital permits and parking management platforms.
The parties will also examine parking planning and development, parking policies, demand management strategies and technology-enabled mobility solutions.
The aim is to improve parking efficiency and the customer experience while supporting Egypt’s current and future mobility needs.
Parkin is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai. The company said its MoU with Egypt forms part of its strategy to explore expansion opportunities outside the UAE, particularly in markets where there is potential for smart parking and urban mobility solutions.
The Egyptian partners said the collaboration comes as the country experiences urban growth and develops new cities and communities.
Mohamed Aboutaleb, CEO of Modon Misr for Asset & Facility Management, said the partnership could support the evolution of parking and mobility in Egypt.
“This partnership represents an important step towards supporting the evolution of parking and mobility in Egypt, as the country continues to experience significant urban growth and the development of new cities and communities.”
Aboutaleb said the partners would combine Parkin’s international expertise with local market knowledge to explore solutions tailored to Egypt.
The companies said the broader ambition is to develop a more integrated parking management ecosystem underpinned by technology, data and operational expertise.