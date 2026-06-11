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Saudi Arabia orders banks and exchange houses to improve quality of banknotes in circulation

Stricter sorting and processing standards implemented under a phased timetable

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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All banks, cash centres and exchange houses operating in the Kingdom are ordered to improve the quality of Saudi banknotes in circulation by implementing stricter sorting and processing standards under a phased timetable.
All banks, cash centres and exchange houses operating in the Kingdom are ordered to improve the quality of Saudi banknotes in circulation by implementing stricter sorting and processing standards under a phased timetable.
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The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has instructed all banks, cash centres and exchange houses operating in the Kingdom to improve the quality of Saudi banknotes in circulation by implementing stricter sorting and processing standards under a phased timetable.

Under the directive, institutions will begin sorting sixth-edition banknotes in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 -riyal denominations from July 14, 2026, while 5, 10, and 20-riyal notes will be subject to the new procedures from November 15, 2026.

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SAMA said financial institutions must ensure that all cash-counting and sorting machines comply with prescribed technical requirements and are programmed to enhance the quality of currency circulating within the Kingdom.

The central bank classified banknotes into four categories: fit for circulation, fit for circulation with minor defects, unfit for circulation despite minor defects, and unfit for circulation.

The new standards require banknotes to be free from excessive dirt, large stains exceeding 15 by 15 millimetres, writing or drawings, and identifying marks. Notes with large holes, tears, missing parts, folds or adhesive tape must also be removed from circulation.

SAMA said it would oversee implementation by continuously assessing the condition of circulating currency, monitoring the volume of unfit banknotes destroyed, verifying the programming of sorting machines and ensuring compliance with the new standards.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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