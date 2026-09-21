OQ deepens Oman–Angola energy ties during Royal visit with strategic cooperation memoranda

Sebastião Pai Querido Gaspar Martins, Chairman and CEO of Sonangol, said: “This memorandum provides Sonangol and OQ with a framework to explore potential areas of cooperation that can create sustainable growth while adding economic value for both companies. Our priority is to assess opportunities that are technically sound, commercially viable and aligned not only with Sonangol’s strategic objectives but also with the development priorities of Angola’s energy sector. We look forward to advancing our discussions with OQ and identifying areas where we can build long-term and commercially sustainable cooperation.”