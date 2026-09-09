Consumer watchdog says plastic parts may peel off and pose a choking hazard to children
Dubai: Oman’s Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has urged parents and caregivers to immediately stop using a specific model of Boon NURSH silicone feeding bottle after identifying a potential choking hazard to children.
The authority issued the safety warning for the Boon NURSH Silicone Bottle 8 oz. 3-Pack, Model No. B11564, advising anyone who has the product to discontinue its use immediately.
The CPA said parts of the bottle’s outer plastic layer could peel off and detach during use, creating small pieces that could potentially pose a choking risk to children.
The warning applies specifically to the identified Boon-branded model and consumers were advised to check the product details carefully to determine whether bottles in their possession are affected.
The authority also urged consumers to report any outlets found selling or distributing the affected product through its official communication channels.
The warning forms part of the CPA’s efforts to monitor consumer products in Oman and alert the public to items that fail to meet required safety standards, particularly products intended for children.
Consumers were urged to comply with the warning and stop using the affected bottles rather than continue using products that could expose children to potential safety risks.