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Oman warns parents to stop using Boon NURSH feeding bottles over choking risk

Consumer watchdog says plastic parts may peel off and pose a choking hazard to children

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Parents in Oman urged to immediately stop using Boon NURSH Silicone Bottle 8 oz 3-Pack, Model B11564, after authorities flag choking hazard.
Parents in Oman urged to immediately stop using Boon NURSH Silicone Bottle 8 oz 3-Pack, Model B11564, after authorities flag choking hazard.
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Dubai: Oman’s Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has urged parents and caregivers to immediately stop using a specific model of Boon NURSH silicone feeding bottle after identifying a potential choking hazard to children.

The authority issued the safety warning for the Boon NURSH Silicone Bottle 8 oz. 3-Pack, Model No. B11564, advising anyone who has the product to discontinue its use immediately.

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The CPA said parts of the bottle’s outer plastic layer could peel off and detach during use, creating small pieces that could potentially pose a choking risk to children.

The warning applies specifically to the identified Boon-branded model and consumers were advised to check the product details carefully to determine whether bottles in their possession are affected.

The authority also urged consumers to report any outlets found selling or distributing the affected product through its official communication channels.

The warning forms part of the CPA’s efforts to monitor consumer products in Oman and alert the public to items that fail to meet required safety standards, particularly products intended for children.

Consumers were urged to comply with the warning and stop using the affected bottles rather than continue using products that could expose children to potential safety risks.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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