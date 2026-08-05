Consumer Protection Authority cites battery overheating hazard
Dubai: Oman's Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has urged consumers to stop using the BenQ GV31 Portable Projector immediately after identifying a battery defect that could pose a fire risk.
The authority said the safety warning was issued because the projector's battery may overheat, increasing the risk of fire and potentially endangering users.
The CPA called on owners of the affected product to discontinue its use immediately and follow the authority's safety guidance to minimise potential risks.
The authority said the warning forms part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers by monitoring potentially hazardous products and issuing safety alerts when necessary.
It urged consumers to remain vigilant and comply with product safety notices to help prevent accidents and ensure their safety.