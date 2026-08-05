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Oman warns consumers to stop using BenQ portable projector over fire risk

Consumer Protection Authority cites battery overheating hazard

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Consumers have been urged to stop using the BenQ GV31 Portable Projector immediately after identifying a battery defect that could pose a fire risk.
Consumers have been urged to stop using the BenQ GV31 Portable Projector immediately after identifying a battery defect that could pose a fire risk.
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Dubai: Oman's Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has urged consumers to stop using the BenQ GV31 Portable Projector immediately after identifying a battery defect that could pose a fire risk.

The authority said the safety warning was issued because the projector's battery may overheat, increasing the risk of fire and potentially endangering users.

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The CPA called on owners of the affected product to discontinue its use immediately and follow the authority's safety guidance to minimise potential risks.

The authority said the warning forms part of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers by monitoring potentially hazardous products and issuing safety alerts when necessary.

It urged consumers to remain vigilant and comply with product safety notices to help prevent accidents and ensure their safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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