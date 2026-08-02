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Oman warns consumers to stop using Zwilling electric kettle over burn risk

Consumer Protection Authority says handle may detach, causing hot water to spill

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Consumers have been urged to stop using the ZWILLING ENFINIGY Pro 1.5-litre electric kettle immediately after identifying a potential defect that could pose a burn risk.
Consumers have been urged to stop using the ZWILLING ENFINIGY Pro 1.5-litre electric kettle immediately after identifying a potential defect that could pose a burn risk.
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Dubai: Oman's Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has urged consumers to stop using the ZWILLING ENFINIGY Pro 1.5-litre electric kettle immediately after identifying a potential defect that could pose a burn risk.

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The authority said the kettle's handle could detach unexpectedly, causing hot water to spill and increasing the risk of burn injuries to users.

The CPA advised consumers who own the affected product to discontinue its use immediately to avoid potential accidents.

The authority did not specify the number of affected products in Oman but urged consumers to follow the safety advisory and refrain from using the kettle until further notice.

The warning forms part of the CPA's ongoing efforts to monitor consumer product safety and prevent risks associated with defective household appliances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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