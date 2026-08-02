Consumer Protection Authority says handle may detach, causing hot water to spill
Dubai: Oman's Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has urged consumers to stop using the ZWILLING ENFINIGY Pro 1.5-litre electric kettle immediately after identifying a potential defect that could pose a burn risk.
The authority said the kettle's handle could detach unexpectedly, causing hot water to spill and increasing the risk of burn injuries to users.
The CPA advised consumers who own the affected product to discontinue its use immediately to avoid potential accidents.
The authority did not specify the number of affected products in Oman but urged consumers to follow the safety advisory and refrain from using the kettle until further notice.
The warning forms part of the CPA's ongoing efforts to monitor consumer product safety and prevent risks associated with defective household appliances.