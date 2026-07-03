In a joint advisory, the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights and the Cybercrime and e-Crime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said heating slime in a microwave can trigger chemical reactions and expose children to serious burn injuries.

Dubai Police explained that exposing slime to high temperatures causes it to expand and release hot vapours and materials that may explode or splatter when removed from the microwave. This can result in direct burns to the face, hands and other parts of the body.

The force urged parents to play an active role in guiding their children and to discourage them from blindly imitating content shared on social media platforms. Parents were also advised to closely monitor the online content their children consume and ensure that children do not use electrical appliances, including microwave ovens, without direct supervision.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.