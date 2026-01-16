GOLD/FOREX
Viral choking, ‘skull breaker’ game: Dubai Police issue strong warning to parents

Authorities urge families to warn teens as deadly social media challenges spread

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
From choking games to dangerous stunts, social media challenges are putting teens’ lives at risk
Dubai Police have issued a strong warning to parents and teenagers about the rise of “deadly challenges” on social media, highlighting the severe risks these trends pose to young lives.

Authorities said many viral challenges encourage extreme behaviour under the guise of entertainment, including skull-breaking stunts, choking games, and breath-holding challenges — all of which can cause serious injury or death.

These trends often appeal to teens seeking excitement, peer approval, or online fame, without understanding the potentially life-threatening consequences. Similar challenges abroad have already resulted in critical injuries and fatalities.

Dubai Police urged parents and guardians to stay informed about their children’s online activity and to maintain open conversations about the dangers of copying harmful content. Families can help teens resist peer pressure and the lure of online popularity.

The force also called on the community to report dangerous behaviour via the Dubai Police Contact Centre at 901 or through the ‘Police Eye’ feature on the Dubai Police app.

