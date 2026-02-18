New awareness campaign urges constant supervision of children around stoves
The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has issued a safety advisory urging parents and caregivers to closely supervise children in kitchens, warning that the area remains one of the most common locations for household accidents.
The alert, released as part of the authority’s ongoing “Spark of Awareness” campaign, highlights the serious risk of burns and scald injuries among young children caused by hot surfaces, steam and boiling liquids.
According to Civil Defence officials, leaving children unattended while cooking is a leading cause of domestic injuries. A campaign visual shared through official channels shows a child reaching towards a boiling pot on a stove — a reminder of how quickly everyday situations can turn dangerous.
Authorities stressed that children’s natural curiosity, combined with limited awareness of heat related dangers, increases the likelihood of accidents inside the kitchen.
Parents and caregivers are advised to follow two key safety measures:
Ensure constant supervision: Children should never be left alone when stoves or ovens are in use.
Maintain a safe distance: Keep children away from active cooking areas and heat sources to prevent accidental contact.
Civil Defence officials said preventing children from accessing cooking areas not only protects them from injury but also reduces the risk of fires and other household emergencies caused by spills or unattended appliances.
Residents are reminded to act immediately in the event of an accident.
In emergencies, call 997.