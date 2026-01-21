The home is meant to be a safe haven for families a space that offers reassurance and protection to all its occupants. However, negligence or a lack of awareness of safety measures can turn this refuge into a real source of danger, threatening lives and property. With the rise in home fire incidents, renewed calls are being made to strengthen a culture of prevention and shared responsibility, based on the principle that every individual in society is a partner in the safety system “everyone is a guardian, and everyone is responsible for those in their care.”