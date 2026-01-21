Civil Defense experts warn: simple daily behaviours can turn into disasters
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has launched the “Your Home Is a Trust” campaign as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, entrench a culture of prevention, and elevate community preparedness to protect lives and property.
The campaign focuses on promoting safe practices within homes, raising awareness of common household hazards, and highlighting preventive measures against kitchen fires. It also addresses the safe use of electrical appliances, introduces the different types of fire extinguishers and the importance of smoke detectors, and outlines safety requirements for senior citizens, as well as safety considerations related to electric vehicles.
“Your Home Is a Trust” further contributes to spreading awareness of basic first-aid principles and the correct procedures to follow when fires are detected in their early stages, helping to accelerate response times and reduce the escalation of risks.
The campaign includes inspection and preventive visits to buildings and facilities to verify compliance with safety requirements, identify potential hazards, and address them accordingly. It also features evacuation drills aimed at enhancing the preparedness of individuals and facilities and improving response speed in emergency situations, in addition to organizing awareness workshops and lectures.
Moreover, the campaign disseminates guidance messages through the Authority’s digital platforms, the platforms of strategic partners, and various media outlets, as well as through screens in shopping malls, residential buildings, and cinemas, ensuring that safety messages reach all segments of society.
The Authority affirmed that the campaign is part of an integrated preventive approach that strengthens community partnership and reinforces the concept of shared responsibility, contributing to the development of a safer and more sustainable society.
Safe behaviour within the home includes fire, electrical, and gas prevention measures; protecting children from hazardous substances and physical risks; maintaining order and cleanliness to prevent slips and falls; preparing emergency equipment and evacuation plans; and educating all family members about safety rules. Key measures include unplugging electrical appliances when not in use, securing windows and doors, and storing chemicals out of children’s reach.
Fire and gas safety
Kitchen: Keep pot handles turned inward and away from the edge of the stove; do not leave electrical appliances unattended; unplug irons after use; and ensure proper ventilation.
Gas: Check regularly for gas leaks; securely close gas cylinders when leaving the house; and avoid smoking or using open flames if a gas smell is detected.
Smoking: Avoid smoking in bedrooms or in bed, and ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished.
Safety Equipment: Provide fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and first-aid kits, and ensure family members are trained to use them.
Electrical safety
Appliances and wiring: Conduct regular inspections of electrical wiring and appliances; use child-safe outlets; and unplug devices after use.
Child and elderly safety
Hazardous Materials: Store medicines, cleaning products, and sharp or chemical substances out of children’s reach.
Physical Hazards: Secure heavy furniture (such as cabinets) to walls to prevent tipping, and keep stairs and corridors free of obstacles.
Supervision: Do not leave children home alone.
General safety and organization
Floors: Dry wet floors promptly to prevent slipping, especially for the elderly.
Exits: Secure doors and windows, and avoid leaving spare keys inside the house in easily accessible places, according to security authorities and civil defense platforms.
Awareness: Educate family members about safe practices and household emergency plans.
The home is meant to be a safe haven for families a space that offers reassurance and protection to all its occupants. However, negligence or a lack of awareness of safety measures can turn this refuge into a real source of danger, threatening lives and property. With the rise in home fire incidents, renewed calls are being made to strengthen a culture of prevention and shared responsibility, based on the principle that every individual in society is a partner in the safety system “everyone is a guardian, and everyone is responsible for those in their care.”
In this context, fire and civil defense experts stress that many deadly residential fires are primarily caused by unsafe practices, improper behaviours, or insufficient awareness of potential household hazards. They emphasize that most of these incidents can be prevented by following simple guidelines and ensuring the availability of basic safety equipment.
Specialists point out that among the most common mistakes is underestimating the danger of smoke resulting from the use of incense burners, candles, and other flame-based items, in addition to the absence of safety measures in homes and a weak culture of how to respond when fires occur.
Other frequent errors include the use of poor-quality electrical or gas connections, the absence of emergency exits on upper floors, storing flammable materials near stairways, constructing unauthorized rooms on rooftops that obstruct access to staircases, and relying entirely on domestic helpers to ensure household safety. Leaving dangerous items such as lighters within children’s reach, without awareness of the risks involved, also contributes significantly to household fire hazards.
Experts underscore the importance of equipping homes with basic safety tools, most notably:
Smoke detectors: For early fire detection and saving lives.
Fire extinguishers: Including water extinguishers and carbon dioxide extinguishers, to control fires in their early stages.
Gas leak detectors: To provide early warnings in case of gas leakage.
Fire blankets: For extinguishing kitchen utensil and cooking-related fires.
Regarding prevention, civil defense experts affirm that adherence to safety requirements represents the first line of defense against fires. Key measures include:
Installing smoke and heat detectors throughout the home.
Fitting fire-resistant doors, especially in kitchens.
Ensuring the safety of electrical wiring and carrying out regular maintenance of appliances.
Properly shutting gas cylinders when leaving the house.
Exercising caution when smoking, ensuring cigarettes and shisha are fully extinguished, and avoiding smoking in bedrooms or on beds.
Keeping flammable liquids and materials away from sources of fire, heat, and electricity.
Providing adequate ventilation in storage areas, particularly those containing flammable or chemical materials.
Refraining from lighting any flame or smoking if a gas leak is suspected.
Avoiding opening windows during a fire to prevent the spread of flames.
Distributing fire extinguishers and fire blankets in appropriate locations, training occupants on their use, and ensuring they are in good working condition.
Supervising children, preventing them from tampering with stoves and gas valves, and not leaving them alone at home.
Keeping exits clear to facilitate evacuation during emergencies.
Reviewing safety manuals and awareness brochures provided free of charge by civil defense authorities.
Experts conclude by emphasizing that prevention is a shared responsibility, and that adherence to safety measures not only protects homes but also saves lives. They call for embedding a culture of safety as a way of life one that must never be taken lightly.
