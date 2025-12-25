Indoor charcoal fires linked to 5 suffocation cases in Abu Dhabi

Quick responses saved five people from suffocation as police stress safe heating practices
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have reported five cases of suffocation linked to the use of charcoal and firewood for indoor heating, urging residents to follow safety guidelines during the winter season.
The incidents were highlighted as part of the ‘Safe and Enjoyable’ winter campaign, launched jointly by Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence. The campaign advises the public to avoid unsafe heating practices that can cause fires or dangerous gas inhalation.
Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said authorities responded to five emergency reports involving indoor use of charcoal or firewood. “No fatalities were recorded, thanks to the quick action of our response teams,” he added.
He warned that using traditional heating methods in enclosed spaces without proper ventilation can quickly lead to toxic gas buildup.
Brigadier Saeed Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Director of Al Ain Police Directorate, urged residents to avoid lighting fires with charcoal or firewood inside homes or closed rooms without safety measures. “Such practices increase the risk of suffocation and house fires, particularly at night,” he said.
He also advised residents not to sleep near wood-burning heaters, to use fires outdoors or with proper smoke exhaust systems, and to ensure adequate airflow at all times. Heating sources should be fully extinguished after use and never left unattended.
