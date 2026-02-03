GOLD/FOREX
UAE
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence tightens fire safety compliance for suppliers

Workshop clarifies Hassantuk integration, certification and niusance alarm controls

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Suppliers briefed on Hassantuk readiness, EN/UL certification adn safety rules.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority organized a specialized awareness workshop for suppliers of fire alarm and fire safety systems, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance compliance with approved requirements and to strengthen the overall fire prevention and safety framework in residential buildings across the Emirate.

The workshop aimed to clarify the specific requirements for residential fire alarm systems and to unify suppliers’ understanding of approved system types and certification processes. It also included an explanation of readiness requirements and integration with the Hassantuk system, a review of the approved technical certifications in line with international standards (EN / UL), and guidance on managing nuisance alarms caused by incense use without compromising safety requirements.

The workshop contributed to achieving several key outcomes, most notably the unification of technical reference standards for certifications, the establishment of clear controls for managing nuisance alarms, and the identification of key challenges faced by suppliers. These outcomes support the development of improved solutions and enhance compliance with approved standards.

The Authority affirmed that organizing such workshops is part of its preventive approach aimed at strengthening partnerships with the private sector and ensuring the application of best technical practices, thereby enhancing the efficiency of fire alarm and safety systems and safeguarding lives and property.

