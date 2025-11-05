Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and EGA sign agreement to advance fire safety practices and emergency response

For his part, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, expressed his pride in this collaboration, stating: “For decades, EGA has maintained its own Fire and Rescue service to deal with any emergency on our sites. Our goal is to continuously improve, as in all aspects of our operations. By sharing best practice with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, we aim to further develop our already advanced capacity to deal with emergencies effectively and share what we have learned with others."