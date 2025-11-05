Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and EGA sign agreement to advance fire safety practices and emergency response

The deal sets a benchmark for cooperation between the Authority and the industrial sector
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector, to advance fire safety practices and improve emergency response efficiency in Al Taweelah Industrial Area.
Building on longstanding partnership between EGA and the Abu Dhabi Civi Defence Authority, the new agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation on joint training, technical knowledge exchange, and the adoption of advanced fire safety and emergency response standards.
On this occasion, Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri affirmed that the agreement represents a qualitative step towards strengthening strategic partnerships between the government and industrial sectors, noting that cooperation with Emirates Global Aluminium, as a leading industrial entity at the national level, reflects the Authority’s commitment to promoting a culture of safety and enhancing emergency response capabilities within vital facilities.
Colonel Dr. Faisal Hassan Al Qahtani, Acting Director of the Civil Protection Sector, explained that this agreement is the first of its kind with a leading industrial entity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It stands as a model of integrated partnerships that bolster emergency response efficiency and elevate operational readiness in line with the highest international standards, setting a benchmark for future cooperation between the Authority and the industrial sector in the emirate.
For his part, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, expressed his pride in this collaboration, stating: “For decades, EGA has maintained its own Fire and Rescue service to deal with any emergency on our sites. Our goal is to continuously improve, as in all aspects of our operations. By sharing best practice with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, we aim to further develop our already advanced capacity to deal with emergencies effectively and share what we have learned with others."
Emirates Global Aluminium operates one of the most robust fire safety and emergency response systems in the UAE’s industrial sector. The company’s fire safety and emergency response systems include fully equipped fire stations at both Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali, staffed by a specialized team of 72 highly qualified firefighters, including four women. These teams maintain round-the-clock readiness and aim to respond to emergency calls from anywhere on EGA’s sites within no more than five minutes. Each EGA fire station is fully-equipped with fire trucks, rescue and hazard mitigation equipment.
The company adheres to the highest national and international standards, including the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code of Practice, as well as global firefighting regulations and standards, further solidifying its position as one of the country’s leading companies in industrial safety.
This agreement extends the ongoing cooperation between both parties and consolidates their joint efforts to strengthen the fire prevention and public safety framework in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the wise leadership’s vision to build a safe and sustainable work environment that supports the nation’s industrial and economic growth.
