Abu Dhabi Civil Defense and NFPA join forces to set new global fire safety standards

New fire prevention system to boost Abu Dhabi's safety standards
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority has announced its collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to develop an integrated fire prevention system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with NFPA’s internationally recognized standards. This initiative is part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance sustainable safety and improve quality of life across the emirate.
The project aims to position Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leading models in fire safety and prevention, while strengthening the strategic partnership between the Authority and NFPA in support of the emirate’s vision of a safe and sustainable society. It also seeks to promote shared government and community responsibility in fire prevention.
Brigadier General Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, said: “This strategic project is part of the Authority’s plan that adopts creativity and innovation as a pathway to achieving the highest levels of safety in the emirate, and to reinforcing its global competitiveness in the field of fire prevention. By embracing this forward-looking approach, the Authority is pioneering risk anticipation and the development of innovative preventive solutions that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s institutional reputation locally and internationally, and solidify its leadership as a global model in safety and civil protection.”
Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Harthi, Project Director, explained that the initiative represents a qualitative leap in fire prevention at the emirate level. It contributes to building a sustainable preventive infrastructure, ensures facility readiness, and raises community awareness of safety standards in line with international best practices.
The Authority emphasized that this project marks a strategic step toward establishing a comprehensive and sustainable prevention system that supports Abu Dhabi’s objectives of protecting lives, property, and the environment, while further enhancing community quality of life.
What is the NFPA Fire and Life Safety Ecosystem
The NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem is a framework that identifies the components that must work together to minimize risk and help prevent loss, injuries, and death from fire, electrical, and other hazards.
NFPA is committed to promoting the Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem to protect people and property against evolving safety threats, and wants to work with others who are part of this critical system.
Understanding the NFPA Fire and Life Safety Ecosystem
There are eight key components in the Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem. These components are interdependent. When they work together, the Ecosystem protects everyone. If any component is missing or broken, the Ecosystem can collapse, often resulting in tragedy. Almost always we can trace the cause of injurious life safety incidents and tragedies back to the breakdown of one or more components.
Raising the (Safety) Bar Around the Globe
NFPA is committed to promoting the Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem to protect people and property against evolving safety threats. For more than 125 years, we have worked with many individuals and organizations across multiple industries who are raising awareness of persistent challenges, addressing hazards in innovative ways, and helping to raise the bar on safety across the globe. We asked some of them to tell us about their views and concerns, their expectations, and their aspirations as we embark on the next 100 years in fire and life safety.
