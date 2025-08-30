The deal sets out clear roles for both entities in responding to incidents, with mechanisms for information sharing, reporting and field coordination.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier Mansour Yusuf Al Qargaoui, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, and Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality.

Dubai: Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality have signed a service level agreement to strengthen cooperation in investigating public safety and workplace accidents, in line with the government’s efforts to protect lives, property and ensure community safety.

Under the terms, Dubai Police will secure and document accident sites within four hours of detection, providing statements and evidence to support investigations.

Brig. Al Qargaoui said the agreement reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to working closely with government partners. “Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality on public safety investigations demonstrates our dedication to improving response times and investigation quality, ultimately safeguarding lives and property,” he said.

Dubai Municipality, in turn, will respond to sites within 24 hours, offering technical expertise and assessing the causes and impact of incidents.

Dr. Rafi stressed that the agreement marks an important step in advancing occupational health and safety initiatives. “We are committed to applying the highest standards for public and workplace safety, enhancing the efficiency of our systems, and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in safety and security standards,” she said.

