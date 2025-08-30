GOLD/FOREX
Emergencies

Dubai Police, Municipality team up to enhance investigations on public safety and workplace accidents

The deal sets out clear roles for both entities in responding to incidents

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Brigadier Mansour Yusuf Al Qargaoui and Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi during the agreement signing.
Dubai: Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality have signed a service level agreement to strengthen cooperation in investigating public safety and workplace accidents, in line with the government’s efforts to protect lives, property and ensure community safety.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier Mansour Yusuf Al Qargaoui, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, and Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality.

Faster, coordinated response

The deal sets out clear roles for both entities in responding to incidents, with mechanisms for information sharing, reporting and field coordination.

Under the terms, Dubai Police will secure and document accident sites within four hours of detection, providing statements and evidence to support investigations.

Dubai Municipality, in turn, will respond to sites within 24 hours, offering technical expertise and assessing the causes and impact of incidents.

Commitment to public safety

Brig. Al Qargaoui said the agreement reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to working closely with government partners. “Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality on public safety investigations demonstrates our dedication to improving response times and investigation quality, ultimately safeguarding lives and property,” he said.

Dr. Rafi stressed that the agreement marks an important step in advancing occupational health and safety initiatives. “We are committed to applying the highest standards for public and workplace safety, enhancing the efficiency of our systems, and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in safety and security standards,” she said.

Officials said the collaboration will improve preparedness, strengthen Dubai’s safety framework and ensure more efficient handling of accidents across the emirate.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
