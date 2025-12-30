Kanz Jewels brings musical magic to Dubai with a spectacular Sonu Nigam concert

Evening highlight an emotional tribute by Sonu Nigam to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi
Kanz Jewels, one of Dubai’s most iconic and trusted jewellery brands, successfully organised a spectacular live concert featuring India’s celebrated playback singer Sonu Nigam, delivering an unforgettable evening of melody, nostalgia, and grandeur for music lovers in Dubai.
The highlight of the evening was a deeply emotional tribute by Sonu Nigam to the legendary Mohammed Rafi, whom he reveres as his mentor despite never having met him in person. Sonu Nigam mesmerised the audience by singing some of Mohammed Rafi’s timeless classics, recreating the golden era of Hindi cinema and evoking thunderous applause from the packed venue.
Adding to the significance of the night, Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels, presented Sonu Nigam with a Golden Song Recorder of Mohammed Rafi’s iconic songs as a special mark of respect and admiration, an emotional moment that beautifully connected two generations of musical prodigies.
