GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
GN Focus /
Company News

Kanz Jewels brings musical magic to Dubai with a spectacular Sonu Nigam concert

Evening highlight an emotional tribute by Sonu Nigam to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi

Last updated:
GN Focus
1 MIN READ
Kanz Jewels brings musical magic to Dubai with a spectacular Sonu Nigam concert

Kanz Jewels, one of Dubai’s most iconic and trusted jewellery brands, successfully organised a spectacular live concert featuring India’s celebrated playback singer Sonu Nigam, delivering an unforgettable evening of melody, nostalgia, and grandeur for music lovers in Dubai.

The highlight of the evening was a deeply emotional tribute by Sonu Nigam to the legendary Mohammed Rafi, whom he reveres as his mentor despite never having met him in person. Sonu Nigam mesmerised the audience by singing some of Mohammed Rafi’s timeless classics, recreating the golden era of Hindi cinema and evoking thunderous applause from the packed venue.

Adding to the significance of the night, Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels, presented Sonu Nigam with a Golden Song Recorder of Mohammed Rafi’s iconic songs as a special mark of respect and admiration, an emotional moment that beautifully connected two generations of musical prodigies.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Artistic Swimming World League comes to spectacular end

Artistic Swimming World League comes to spectacular end

2m read
Stranded IndiGo passenger holds 'Woh Lamhe' concert

Stranded IndiGo passenger holds 'Woh Lamhe' concert

1m read
Eid Al Etihad fireworks at A Seef in Dubai.

See: Eid Al Etihad fireworks light up Dubai skies

1m read
Sonu Nigam paid tribute to the legendary Mohammed Rafi in a very unique way by using AI to recreate Rafi’s voice and sing a live duet with him.

Sonu Nigam wins hearts in Kashmir with Rafi AI tribute

2m read