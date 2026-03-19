RAK Police: A small spark can turn celebration into tragedy

Authorities urge parents to stay vigilant as campaign highlights dangers of fireworks
Ras Al Khaimah: What begins as a moment of joy can end in seconds of irreversible harm — that is the stark message behind a new awareness campaign launched by Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Under the theme “A Small Spark Can Cause Great Danger,” authorities are drawing attention to the often-underestimated risks of fireworks, particularly when handled by children during festive occasions.
One of the campaign’s videos unfolds like a scene many families would recognise.
In a quiet residential neighbourhood at night, three young boys gather under dim street lighting. Their laughter fills the air as one of them carefully plants a small firework rocket into a patch of dirt. The others lean in, curious and excited, standing far closer than they should.
For a brief second, time seems to pause.
A lighter flickers. The fuse catches.
What follows is not celebration — but a sudden, shocking explosion that shatters the calm. The boys move back in shock. The excitement disappears instantly, replaced by fear.
The message is unspoken but unmistakable: these are not harmless toys.
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RAK Police stressed that even the smallest fireworks — from sparklers to crackers and miniature rockets — can cause serious injuries within moments.
Burns can occur in seconds. Flying fragments can strike the eyes, leading to permanent damage or vision loss. In some cases, a single spark is enough to ignite fires in homes, vehicles or dry surroundings.
“Many people underestimate how quickly things can go wrong,” officials warned, noting that children are often the most vulnerable.
Police have called on parents and guardians to take an active role in preventing such incidents, urging them not to allow children to handle fireworks unsupervised.
The campaign’s message, repeated in both Arabic and English, is simple but powerful:
“A Small Spark Can Cause Great Danger.”
Behind it lies a deeper reminder — safety, especially during moments of celebration, begins with awareness and responsibility.