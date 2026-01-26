GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah Police release key camping safety guidelines

From noise limits to child safety, police outline key rules for a safer outdoor experience

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
RAK Police say camping is fun but safety, respect, and environment must come first.
As camping season attracts residents and visitors to outdoor destinations across the emirate, Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a set of safety and awareness guidelines aimed at ensuring a secure, peaceful and environmentally responsible experience for all.

Ras Al Khaimah police said camping is an opportunity to enjoy nature, but stressed that public safety, mutual respect and environmental protection must remain a priority.

Maintain peace and quiet

Police urged campers to limit noise levels, including loud music and conversations, noting that tranquillity is one of the main reasons people choose outdoor camping areas. Excessive noise can disturb families and other visitors.

Keep safe distances

Campers are advised to maintain adequate spacing between tents, caravans and vehicles. Safe distances help prevent accidents, protect property and ensure privacy for all groups.

Wear helmets when riding

Those using bicycles or motorbikes during camping trips must wear protective helmets at all times. Police said helmets significantly reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of falls or collisions.

Do not block pathways

Vehicles should not be parked on tracks or walkways within camping areas. Obstructing pathways poses risks to both pedestrians and drivers and can delay emergency access if needed.

Reduce speed near families

Authorities reminded drivers that camping areas are often frequented by families and children. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive cautiously to prevent accidents.

Protect children inside vehicles

Parents are advised to ensure children remain properly seated inside vehicles at all times. Allowing children to lean out of windows can lead to serious injuries during sudden stops or sharp turns.

Use lights and warning signals

Campers should activate vehicle lights and warning signals, particularly at night or in low-visibility conditions, to ensure their presence is clearly visible to others in shared areas.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said adherence to these guidelines will help create a safer and more enjoyable camping environment, while also preserving the emirate’s natural landscapes for future visitors.

