Looking for the viral 'dot cake' in Dubai? Here's where you can get it

One of the first spots to introduce the viral dessert locally, 1990 Matcha has quickly become synonymous with Dot Cake in Dubai. Located in Jumeirah 3, the café is already popular for its Japanese-inspired matcha drinks, including iced date matcha, iced gahwa matcha and even a dot matcha! The Dot Cake is available on its menu as a standalone dessert. The combination of earthy matcha and the cake's light sweetness has made it a social media favourite.