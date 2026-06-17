Looking for the viral 'dot cake' in Dubai? Here's where you can get it

A guide to the bakeries and platforms serving the viral dot cake in the UAE
Dubai: If your TikTok feed has recently been flooded with colourful cakes covered in neat little dots, you're not alone. The viral Dot Cake has become the latest dessert obsession, making its way from social media screens to bakery counters across the UAE.
Part cake, part rainbow sprinkles, the trend has quickly gained traction among dessert lovers looking for something that's as photogenic as it is delicious. Whether you're after a matcha-flavoured version, red velvet or simply want one delivered straight to your doorstep, here's where you can get your hands on a Dot Cake in UAE.
One of the first spots to introduce the viral dessert locally, 1990 Matcha has quickly become synonymous with Dot Cake in Dubai. Located in Jumeirah 3, the café is already popular for its Japanese-inspired matcha drinks, including iced date matcha, iced gahwa matcha and even a dot matcha! The Dot Cake is available on its menu as a standalone dessert. The combination of earthy matcha and the cake's light sweetness has made it a social media favourite.
Where: Jumeirah 3
If you're looking for a Dot Cake without leaving home, Triameu offers delivery across Dubai through both Careem and Deliveroo. The bakery has gained attention for its playful take on the trend, offering beautifully decorated cakes in tiramisu flavour.
Where: Available online
Located inside Jun's in Downtown Dubai, 852 Bakery it is inspired by Hong Kong bakery culture, the concept has become known for creative baked goods and nostalgic flavours with a modern twist. While the bakery regularly experiments with new desserts and pastries, their Dot Cakes come in four different flavours, including vanilla, chocolate, mango-passion fruit and red velvet with orea cream.
Where: Downtown Dubai
For those who prefer custom-made desserts, Le Petit Gateau creates made-to-order Dot Cakes through direct Instagram orders. Popular flavour options include funfetti, chocolate and red velvet.
Where: DM on Instagram to order
Abu Dhabi residents don't have to make the drive to Dubai to join the trend. Yummy Bakes, located on Khalidiyah Street, offers Dot Cakes through both Careem and Deliveroo. The bakery has become a go-to for celebration cakes and dessert boxes, with Dot Cake flavours ranging from crunchy chocolate and vanilla.
Where: Khalidiyah Street in Abu Dhabi or Available online
Need a last-minute dessert fix? Noon Minutes has also jumped on the Dot Cake trend, making the viral treat available for rapid delivery in select areas. Depending on your location and availability, you'll find a range of Dot Cake options from red velvet to classic vanilla flavours.
Part of the appeal lies in its simplicity. The colourful dotted design creates an aesthetically pleasing look that photographs perfectly, while the cakes themselves are available in a variety of flavours ranging from classic vanilla to trendier options like matcha ands red velvet, so there's something for everyone.
In a city that loves food trends, the Dot Cake is the latest sweet treat to earn viral status. And judging by the number of bakeries now offering their own versions, it looks like this trend isn't disappearing anytime soon.