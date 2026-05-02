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6 Must-try matcha spots in Dubai: Unique flavors & freebies

From coconut freebies to purple ube clouds here’s your guide to the wildest matcha whisks

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Matcha
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AFP-FREDERIC J. BROWN

Dubai: Move over with your cappuccinos, Dubai is officially seeing green!

If your morning doesn’t involve a bamboo whisk, a splash of oat milk, and a shade of green that matches your Balenciaga city bag, are you even doing the weekend right?

Today is International Matcha Day, and in a city that treats its tea like a fine art, we’ve moved way beyond the basic latte. We’re talking about fruit-infused 'clouds,' and even banana-bread-flavored concoctions.

Here is your ultimate guide to the UAE’s most unmissable matcha moments.

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1. Fynd

Let’s start with the best news ever: Fynd is doing a massive Matcha Day giveaway.

They master in different flavours of matchas such as Birthday Cake Matcha and Blue Coco Matcha but their Coconut Matcha is the stuff of legends it’s creamy, refreshing, and has actual coconut water in it.

The Deal: Today (May 2nd) only, their Coconut Matchas are FREE until they run out of stock. Race you there?

Where: Al Wasl (Jumeirah), Al Marmoom, Marsa Boulevard, and Nad Al Sheba Mall

2. MRJADE Coffee

If you want to confuse your brain, head to MRJADE. They’ve managed to make matcha every color except green.

The stand out matcha on the menu would be the Pink Matcha. It’s a layered masterpiece that’s basically Barbie's dream in a cup.

You could also try their Passionfruit Iced Matcha. It’s zingy, tart, and refreshing.

Where: Downtown Dubai

3. Hoof x FACT

You only have until May 17th to catch these four experimental flavors. They’ve basically turned matcha into a science experiment, and it’s beautiful.

They now have the Pink Blush Cooler it’s pink matcha with whipped cream over coconut water

The Blue Tropical Cooler which uses blue matcha with vanilla syrup and shredded coconut.

If you want something cozy, try the Toasted Coconut Hojicha (roasted green tea) or the Berry Coconut Breeze which mixes strawberry and toasted coconut.

Where: Dubai Mall, Grove Village (RAK) and Misk 2 (Sharjah)

4. Orto Café

They are most popularly know for the "Smurf" drinks which is their Blue Spirulina Matcha for that iconic sky-blue swirl that looks like a work of art.

And if you are feeling extra adventurous, you should try their Ginger Matcha is famous for its spicy, energizing kick.

Where: Jumeirah 2

5. The Matcha Tokyo

If you want the "real deal" without the stuffy atmosphere, this is your spot. Straight from Tokyo, they use 100% organic matcha.

They have a series of frozen matchas, while most places stop at strawberry, The Matcha Tokyo leans into the creaminess of banana. It's thick, frosty, and feels more like a healthy breakfast shake than a midday caffeine hit.

They also recently launched their Matcha Banana Bread Latte. Since they specialise in matcha their menu is extensive with options to chose from matcha soft serves, matcha lemonades and matcha chocolate drinks.

6. DOPA

DOPA's menu is packed with "cloud" foams and botanical infusions that make a standard latte look boring.

Chocolate Cheesecake Matcha would be my pick for the ultimate "wait, is that tea?" drink. Literally made for the days when you can't decide between a snack and a caffeine hit. It’s rich, indulgent, and definitely leans into the "treat yourself" category.

The Purple Yam Cloud Matcha, is drink made using ube (yam) cold foam layered over green matcha for a nutty, sweet flavor.

They also offer a massive range of other drinks like Watermelon Matcha Foam, Rose Garden Matcha, and even a Sparkling Hibiscus version if you want to keep things floral. If you’re hungry, they’ve got you covered with matcha cookies

Where: Alserkal Avenue

Whether you’re sprinting to Al Wasl for a free coconut matcha or chasing that perfect "cloud" foam in JBR. This Matcha Day, do yourself a favour and step away from the basic latte, grab a whisk, and go find a drink that’s as vibrant and "extra" as the city itself.

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