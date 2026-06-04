10 things to do in Dubai this weekend, including concerts, gaming and family fun

From sound healing and esports to live music, comedy and family-friendly adventures
Dubai: Whether you are after a slow, restorative morning, a family adventure or a big night out, Dubai has you covered this weekend. Here is what to put in the diary.
June 6 | Terra, Expo City Dubai | Dh100
If the week has left you running on empty, this is the antidote. Terra at Expo City Dubai is hosting The Art of Stillness, a restorative half-day wellness experience running from 8am to 12:30pm. The session brings together sound healing, gentle yoga, journaling and art-in-nature activities in Terra's calming indoor spaces, designed as a grounding escape for the mind and body. It is an unhurried, intentional morning that asks very little of you except to show up and breathe.
Where: Terra, Expo City Dubai
When: Friday, June 6, 8am to 12:30pm
Price: Dh100 per person
Until June 14 | The Green Planet, City Walk | Kids go free
The Green Planet has a new resident, a newborn lemur that has already been winning hearts since its arrival. Until June 14, families can take advantage of a Kids Go Free offer, with one child aged ten and under entering free with every paying adult ticket. Beyond the baby lemur, the biodome is home to more than 3,000 plants and animals across four immersive levels, with free-roaming wildlife, tropical birds and fascinating reptiles throughout.
Where: The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai
When: Daily, offer valid until June 14
Price: One child free per paying adult
Until June 30 | Deep Dive Dubai | Prices vary
If you have ever wanted to try scuba diving, this weekend is a good time to book. Deep Dive Dubai is currently offering a complimentary one-night stay at Rove Hotels across the UAE for anyone who books a Discover Scuba Diving or Guided Scuba Dive experience before June 30. The Discover session requires no certification and takes you through the venue's extraordinary underwater sunken city at a comfortable depth.
The Guided Dive takes certified divers deeper into that otherworldly atmosphere. The Rove stay package includes accommodation for up to two adults and two children, with breakfast and half board included.
Where: Deep Dive Dubai
When: Book before June 30, stay valid until August 31
Price: Prices vary by experience
Dubai has been quietly upgrading its outdoor spaces, and two of the newest additions are worth your weekend.
Khor Al Mamzar Beach has just reopened after a major transformation as part of the Al Mamzar Beaches development project. The revamped stretch boasts the region's first floating walkway, over 5.5 kilometres of running, walking and cycling tracks, volleyball and padel courts and an outdoor gym. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it a solid option for an early morning run or a late evening stroll when the heat finally lets up.
If greenery is more your speed, head to Central Park Dubai in Wasl Gate, Jebel Ali. Spanning over 82,700 square metres, the park features walking and cycling tracks, basketball courts, a skate park, open lawns and food trucks. It is also accessible via Energy Metro Station, making it an easy and low-effort evening out.
Both are completely free to enter.
Where: Khor Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar (open 24/7) and Central Park Dubai, Wasl Gate, Jebel Ali
Price: Free
June 6 | Terra, Expo City Dubai | Dh400
Also at Terra this weekend, the much-loved Bee Scientist programme returns with its Summer Edition, designed for children aged five to 12. Running from 10am to 1pm, the session takes young explorers into the world of bees and pollinators through hands-on activities, live hive observation and experiments covering bee biology, hive life, pollination and honey-making. It is the kind of activity that children will talk about long after it is over.
Where: Terra, Expo City Dubai
When: Friday, June 6, 10am to 1pm
Price: Dh400 per child (summer rate)
Until June 7 | Dubai World Trade Centre | From Dh10
One of the city's biggest gaming festivals is in its final days this weekend, and it is worth making the trip. Hosted at the World Trade Centre, the festival brings together GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, Play Beyond and the Dubai Cosplay Championship across ten different zones. Whether you want to watch the pros compete, pick up a controller yourself or simply soak up the atmosphere of one of the region's biggest gaming gatherings, this is the weekend to do it.
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre
When: Until Sunday, June 7
Price: From Dh10
June 6 | Dubai Opera | From Dh446
Not a typical concert, not a typical comedy show. RE:SET is a one-night-only live experience at Dubai Opera that blends music, comedy, performance and unexpected turns into one seamless evening. The official lineup features Elie Iskandar, Amr Maskoun, Michel Fadel, Noel Kharman, Bins Welah, My Parents Are Divorced, Ghaliaa, Dima Mousseli, Anand Raman, Sundeep, Denise Alexe, Akhras and Eliza Elly. Thirteen artists, one stage, no intermission. Starts at 6pm, runs in both English and Arabic, with an after-show DJ set to close the night.
Where: Dubai Opera
When: Friday, June 6, 6pm
Price: From Dh446
June 6 | The New Covent Garden Theatre | From Dh168
Fly High Dance Academy's 2026 annual showcase follows dancers aged four to 16 through centuries of movement, from ancient ritual and Renaissance elegance all the way to 70s disco, 90s rock and a future-inspired finale. This year the production weaves in gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics for the first time. A beautiful family outing for the weekend.
Where: The New Covent Garden Theatre, Dubai
When: Saturday, June 6
Price: From Dh168
June 6 | Hollywood Theater, Motiongate Dubai | From Dh195
Arabic stand-up comedy with a sharp, crowd-interactive edge. Mina Nader is known for his relatable humour and genuinely spontaneous audience moments. Age 16 and above only, and note the ticket covers the theatre venue only and does not include Motiongate park attractions.
Where: Hollywood Theater, Motiongate Dubai
When: Friday, June 6
Price: From Dh195
June 5 | Meyana Theatre, Jumeirah Beach Hotel | From Dh125
Start the weekend a day early with something quietly special. Fourteen-year-old pianist and composer Nial Dursun takes the stage at Meyana Theatre on Thursday evening, performing a programme that weaves together Irish folk traditions and Turkish classical heritage. He is already composing his own work at 14.
Where: Meyana Theatre, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, JBR
When: Thursday, June 5
Price: From Dh125