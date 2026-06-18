Things to do this father’s day in Dubai: 6 best activities, deals and staycations to treat dad

Steaks, golf and mountain escapes, here's your guide to the best father's day weekend
Dubai: Let’s be hones, Dad probably doesn’t want another patterned tie or a 'World’s Best Father' mug this year. What he actually wants is great food, a cold beverage, bragging rights in a golf simulator, or some quality time with his favorite people.
Lucky for you, Dubai is pulling out all the stops to make sure the father figures in our lives get the legendary weekend they deserve.
Whether your dad is a self-proclaimed steak connoisseur, a competitive athlete, or a crafty sentimentalist, here is your ultimate playbook for the perfect Father’s Day.
If your dad’s favorite hobby is standing over a barbecue giving unsolicited grilling advice, hand the tongs over to the professionals at Three Cuts. They are serving up a massive 500g Striploin steak cooked exactly to his liking. It comes complete with his choice of side, a killer sauce, and beverage of his choice to wash it all down.
Price: Dh330 per person
Where: The Rooftop West, Palm Jumeirah Mall, Palm Jumeirah
When: June 21
Dad's eat for free here in the soft package. If you want to score major favorite-child points, take him to the sky-high City Social at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Experience three-hour featuring shared starters, a choice of individual main courses, and sharing desserts.
Price: Dads FREE (Soft Package) | Adults: Dh295 (Soft) | Dh395 (House) | Kids (Ages 5–12): Dh150
Where: City Social at the Grosvenor House Hotel
When: June 21 | 1:00PM – 3:30PM
Team up with Dad for an official Father & Child tournament featuring Topgolf games, skill-based challenges, and plenty of prizes. Entry includes medals, certificates, and vouchers for the winning teams, plus raffle prizes throughout the event and 10% off food and drinks.
When: June 21, 2026 | 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM.
Price: Dh250 per team.
Where: Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills.
A thoughtful, creative afternoon designed to make long-lasting family memories. A hands-on workshop where you can decorate a custom picture frame and build a miniature building-block figure (like a Lego superhero) representing the father-child duo.
With food, family time, and a special complimentary treat from 1847 Men’s Grooming.
When: Saturday, June 20, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
Where: Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai.
If Dad’s idea of a good time involves escaping the city skyscrapers for rugged mountain peaks, packing up the family for a road trip to Hatta is a no-brainer. You can complimentary stays for kids under 12, and an airgun shooting and archery session.
When: Father's day weekend
Price: Room rates vary (up to 35% off); includes AED 100 spa credit and 25% off dining.
Where: JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta.
Can't decide between a mountain trail, a beach chair, or a spa table? Whether you want to check in for the weekend or just grab a day pass, JA Resorts got you covered. From beachfront day passes, complimentary Father's Day dining deals, traditional Sunday roasts, and rejuvenating spa escapes.
When: Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21, 2026.
Price: Subject to chosen experience/property.
Where: Multiple JA Resorts & Hotels properties across the UAE.
Whether you’re aiming for the favorite-child award with a massive 500g steak, letting him live out his pro-golfer dreams or escaping to the Hatta mountains for some literal peace and quiet, there is zero excuse for a boring Father's Day this year.
Advanced booking is highly recommended for all events. Bookings can be made via the respective venue websites or Instagram bio links.