Unmissable Father’s Day experiences across Dubai and the UAE

Discover memorable ways to celebrate Dad across Dubai and the UAE this Father’s Day
Celebrate Father’s Day with a memorable mountain retreat surrounded by the stunning Hajar landscape. Families can enjoy up to 35 per cent savings on room rates, complimentary stays for children under 12, archery and airgun shooting experiences, Dh100 spa credit, and complimentary mocktails for dads on June 21.
Offer: Father’s Day mountain staycation with family experiences and dining benefits
When: Until September 30, 2026
Contact: 04 8099 443 | reservations.hfh@jaresorts.com
Treat Dad to a premium steakhouse experience featuring a 500g striploin steak served with two sides, two sauces, and two drinks. Perfect for families looking to celebrate over quality food in a stylish Palm Jumeirah setting.
Offer: 500g striploin steak, sides, sauces and drinks for Dh330
When: June 21, 2026 from 5pm
Contact: 04 420 1113 | reservations@threecuts.co
For foodie fathers, this hands-on Pie & Sausage Roll Masterclass offers the chance to learn the art of crafting savoury classics from scratch. Participants create and take home freshly baked pies and sausage rolls, while learning from the venue’s head butcher.
Offer: Interactive Pie & Sausage Roll Masterclass from Dh160
When: Wednesday–Sunday, 12pm–8pm throughout June
Contact: 04 881 0015 | info@finandbone.ae
Team up with Dad for a fun-filled Father & Child Tournament featuring challenges, prizes, medals and family bonding. Participants also receive a discount on food and beverages after the competition.
Offer: Father & Child Tournament for Dh250 per team
When: June 21, 2026 | 10.30am–12.30pm
Contact: sevn.ly
Celebrate with a traditional British-style Father’s Day roast featuring Wagyu rump, lamb shank and vegetarian options. Dad dines free with a table of four, while the family enjoys complimentary Topgolf gameplay.
Offer: Father’s Day roast from Dh125 per person
When: June 21, 2026
Contact: sevenrooms.com
Gather the family around a classic Sunday roast with choices including roast beef, chicken, salmon, lamb shank and plant-based options. A relaxed setting and generous portions make it an ideal Father’s Day outing.
Offer: Sunday roast from Dh99
When: June 21, 2026 | 12pm – 9pm
Contact: 04 430 2221
Enjoy a leisurely European-style brunch with a three-course menu and complimentary pint for fathers. Dad dines free when accompanied by 4 or more paying guests.
Offer: Father’s Day brunch from Dh350 per person
When: June 21, 2026 | 1pm – 4pm
Contact: 055 123 3697 | resbook.leroyalmeridien@lemeridien.com
Dads can indulge in the popular Gentleman’s Menu featuring hearty mains paired with premium beverages. Available daily throughout the second half of June, it offers plenty of flexibility for celebrations.
Offer: Gentleman’s Menu for Dh275
When: June 15 – 30, 2026
Contact: 055 491 0097
Enjoy an elegant Father’s Day weekend celebration with a complimentary welcome beverage for fathers and the option to experience a refined five-course tasting menu overlooking the waterfront.
Offer: Complimentary beverage for fathers; tasting menu from Dh590
When: June 19–20, 2026
Contact: +971 56 511 3356 | pierres.dubai@ihg.com
Celebrate the most important father figure in your life by entering a social media competition. Participants can share a photo and a short tribute for the chance to win a two-night family staycation.
Offer: Win a two-night family staycation
When: June 19 – 21, 2026
Prize Announcement: June 24, 2026
Contact: Instagram: First Class Property Management
Create lasting memories with a family-friendly Father’s Day workshop where children can design personalised keepsakes and Lego-style figures. Complimentary grooming gifts add an extra touch for dads.
Offer: Father’s Day family workshop
When: June 20, 2026
Contact: 800 666353
Enjoy a classic Sunday roast complete with special drinks offers, complimentary express massage chair experiences and grooming vouchers, making it a well-rounded Father’s Day treat.
Offer: Sunday roast from Dh125 and three draught pints for Dh99
When: June 21, 2026
Contact: 800 666353