Goal Zone: Where football fever takes over

World Cup screenings, fan zones & match-day deals bring tournament excitement across UAE
Watch every goal, save and dramatic finish on big screens while enjoying special beverage promotions and the “Predict the Score, Win the Pour” challenge.
Offer: Six selected beverages for Dh125, beer towers from Dh159 and prediction contests
When: Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026
Contact: 02 657 3325 | coopers.park@rotana.com
Nalu Match Days brings live screenings, sharing platters and exclusive beverage offers to Abu Dhabi’s football community.
Offer: FIFA sharing platter for Dh169 and beverage packages from Dh200
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 02 419 8509 | 058 628 8399 | surfabudhabi.com/nalu
Experience every FIFA World Cup 2026 match in a stadium-inspired setting complete with a tunnel entrance, live entertainment and match-day favourites including burgers, wings and loaded fries. Fans can also extend the excitement with exclusive overnight stay packages.
Offer: Live screenings, match-day menu and World Cup stay packages from Dh550++ per night
When: Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026
Contact: 04 414 0000
Catch every match in a lively setting with dedicated screenings, special beverage offers and a curated World Cup food menu designed for match-day gatherings.
Offer: Bucket of six bottled beverages for Dh200, selected pints from Dh40 and combo deals
When: Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026
Contact: 056 414 2213
Festiball at The Coterie Clubhouse by Stella Artois brings live screenings, DJs, drummers, interactive entertainment and a dedicated match-day menu.
Offer: Live screenings, complimentary beverages for ladies during selected fixtures and loyalty rewards
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: @the.coterie.group
Watch the world’s biggest football tournament against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain while enjoying signature dining, shisha and a vibrant match-day atmosphere.
Offer: Live screenings with à la carte dining and shisha
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 587 1000 | 058 682 6787 | amayaintl.com
Follow every major fixture across giant screens and LED displays while enjoying crowd-pleasing dishes, group packages and a chance to win flights to New York.
Offer: Complimentary entry or group packages from Dh1,200 for six guests
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 417 9999 | events@dubaigolf.com
Enjoy every match across 17 large screens with special food and beverage promotions, exclusive hotel stay packages and discounts for fans wearing team jerseys.
Offer: Cod and chips with a house beverage from Dh110 and stay packages from Dh199 per night
When: Throughout FIFA World
Contact: 050 318 8117 | gooseandgander.me
Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort
Catch all the action in a fully air-conditioned fan zone featuring giant screens and special match-day dining offers.
Offer: Burger, fries, popcorn and a beverage combo for Dh99
When: Throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026
Contact: WhatsApp 056 545 8391
Never miss a kick-off with 24-hour screenings, late-night match-day bites, breakfast trays for dawn fixtures and an exclusive Watch & Stay package.
Offer: Around-the-clock screenings and overnight packages with beverages and valet parking
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 501 8620 | hbar.dubai@h-hotel.com
Watch every game live at Dubai Marina while enjoying authentic Mexican bites, drink deals and a lively fan atmosphere.
Offer: Mexican bites from Dh35, beer buckets from Dh125 and shots from Dh25
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 052 112 8923
The Yard transforms into a high-energy fan zone with giant screens, spot prizes and gameplay vouchers included with paid viewing packages.
Offer: Premium packages from Dh100 per person, fully redeemable on food and drinks
When: Through the duration of the FIFA World Cup
Contact: topgolfdubai.ae/ultimate-topgolf-fan-zone
Enjoy front-row seats to every FIFA World Cup match across the region with flexible viewing passes and themed food combos.
Offer: Tournament passes from Dh45 and food combos from Dh25
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: voxcinemas.com
Enjoy every match in a Mexican-inspired atmosphere with curated World Cup menus and tournament promotions.
Offer: Live screenings with match-day specials throughout the tournament
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: Dubai: 052 801 5352 | Abu Dhabi: 054 995 9319
Watch every televised fixture while enjoying prediction games, half-time promotions and classic British pub fare.
Offer: Match-day promotions, score prediction challenges and beverage specials
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 205 7033 | 056 548 8238
Enjoy live screenings, early morning breakfast service and dedicated match-day menus in a relaxed social setting.
Offer: Savant6 platter from Dh99, hops from Dh39 and bucket deals from Dh129
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 820 8888
Catch every match on indoor screens while taking part in the Predict and Win competition for a chance to win a Dh10,000 bar tab.
Offer: Beverages from Dh17 and tournament-long prediction competition
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 319 4000
Watch every match live in a vibrant setting known for big screens, comfort food and an unbeatable sports atmosphere.
Offer: Live screenings throughout the tournament
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 438 0064
Combine football, food and entertainment with live screenings, simulator experiences and private viewing bays.
Offer: Live screenings with private simulator bays for groups
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 396 6867 | fiveirongolf.ae
Experience every match across immersive digital screens with premium dining, outdoor terrace screenings and luxury lounge viewing.
Offer: Live screenings with à la carte dining and premium shisha experiences
When: Until July 19, 2026
Contact: 04 837 7222 | reservations@zenonrestaurant.com