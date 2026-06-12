Emirates announces Live FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage across its network
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates will screen every match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live onboard its flights, allowing football fans to follow the tournament from take-off to touchdown.
Emirates announced on Thursday, June 11 that passengers will be able to watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live through Sport 24, the airline's dedicated sports channel available on its ice inflight entertainment system.
Coverage will run from the opening ceremony in Mexico on June 11 through to the final in the United States on July 19, allowing travellers to follow every goal, celebration and key moment of the tournament while in the air, regardless of where they are flying.
The move ensures customers can stay connected to one of the world's biggest sporting events while travelling, with live coverage available even at 40,000 feet throughout the tournament.
Live television services, including Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra, are available on most Emirates flights, although availability may vary depending on aircraft type and route.
Football fans travelling through Dubai may also be able to catch World Cup action on the ground, with matches set to be screened in Emirates' Dubai lounges where operationally possible.
Beyond football, Emirates is continuing to expand its live sports offering this summer. Basketball fans can watch the NBA Finals on Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra until June 20, while sailing enthusiasts can tune in to the Canada Sail Grand Prix from Halifax Harbour in Nova Scotia on June 20 and 21.
Racing coverage will also feature on the airline's sports channels, including the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix on July 19 and the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix on July 26.