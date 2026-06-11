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Emirates named Middle East’s best airline as passengers rate comfort, food and Wi-Fi

Emirates wins regional APEX award after strong passenger ratings across five categories

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Emirates named Middle East’s best airline as passengers rate comfort, food and Wi-Fi

Dubai: Emirates has been named Best Overall Airline in the Middle East at the 2026 APEX Best in Airline Awards, after passengers rated the Dubai carrier highly across comfort, service, food, entertainment and connectivity.

The award was announced at a ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, where Emirates was recognised for its customer experience across five core areas. The ratings were based on verified passenger feedback covering seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi.

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Passengers rate Emirates across five areas

The airline scored highly for seat comfort across its Airbus A380, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates is also continuing its fleet retrofit programme, with cabin upgrades across Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class and First Class.

From October, Economy Class passengers will get new Safran Z400 seats with an adjustable eight-way headrest. Premium Economy offers wider cream leather seats, greater recline, leg and footrests, charging ports and a 13.3-inch screen.

Business Class seats on the A350 convert into fully lie-flat beds and include added privacy, wireless charging, mood lighting, storage and minibar features. First Class offers enclosed suites with electronic doors, climate controls, ambient lighting and lie-flat beds.

Food, service and entertainment

Emirates said its cabin crew represent more than 140 nationalities and speak over 70 languages. The airline said its service model is built around excellence, attentiveness, innovation and passion.

Food and beverage also formed part of the passenger rating. Emirates offers multi-course meals, children’s meals, special dietary meals and cabin-specific dining options.

Premium Economy meals are served on Royal Doulton china, while Business Class passengers receive multi-course menus with premium beverages. First Class offers dine-on-demand meals, unlimited caviar and a Movie Snacks Menu.

The airline’s ice entertainment system offers more than 6,500 channels, including films, television, music, podcasts, documentaries, children’s content, live news and sport.

Starlink rollout continues

Connectivity was another factor in the award. Emirates is rolling out Starlink across its in-service fleet, with installation expected to be completed by mid-2027.

The airline said 33 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft have already been fitted with Starlink, while the first three Airbus A380s are entering service with the system onboard.

The free service allows passengers to stream, browse, work, make video calls and use social media during flights.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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