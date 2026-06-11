Emirates wins regional APEX award after strong passenger ratings across five categories
Dubai: Emirates has been named Best Overall Airline in the Middle East at the 2026 APEX Best in Airline Awards, after passengers rated the Dubai carrier highly across comfort, service, food, entertainment and connectivity.
The award was announced at a ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, where Emirates was recognised for its customer experience across five core areas. The ratings were based on verified passenger feedback covering seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi.
The airline scored highly for seat comfort across its Airbus A380, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates is also continuing its fleet retrofit programme, with cabin upgrades across Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class and First Class.
From October, Economy Class passengers will get new Safran Z400 seats with an adjustable eight-way headrest. Premium Economy offers wider cream leather seats, greater recline, leg and footrests, charging ports and a 13.3-inch screen.
Business Class seats on the A350 convert into fully lie-flat beds and include added privacy, wireless charging, mood lighting, storage and minibar features. First Class offers enclosed suites with electronic doors, climate controls, ambient lighting and lie-flat beds.
Emirates said its cabin crew represent more than 140 nationalities and speak over 70 languages. The airline said its service model is built around excellence, attentiveness, innovation and passion.
Food and beverage also formed part of the passenger rating. Emirates offers multi-course meals, children’s meals, special dietary meals and cabin-specific dining options.
Premium Economy meals are served on Royal Doulton china, while Business Class passengers receive multi-course menus with premium beverages. First Class offers dine-on-demand meals, unlimited caviar and a Movie Snacks Menu.
The airline’s ice entertainment system offers more than 6,500 channels, including films, television, music, podcasts, documentaries, children’s content, live news and sport.
Connectivity was another factor in the award. Emirates is rolling out Starlink across its in-service fleet, with installation expected to be completed by mid-2027.
The airline said 33 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft have already been fitted with Starlink, while the first three Airbus A380s are entering service with the system onboard.
The free service allows passengers to stream, browse, work, make video calls and use social media during flights.