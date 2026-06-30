New lounge design launches in Munich, Frankfurt before expanding to Manchester, Istanbul
Dubai: The world's largest international airline, Emirates, has unveiled a new generation of airport lounges as the airline begins rolling out a redesigned premium travel experience across its global network.
The new lounge concept has been introduced at Emirates Lounges in Munich and Frankfurt, with further rollouts planned in Manchester, Mauritius and Istanbul in the coming months.
Emirates has pledged an invest more than Dh50 million into each next-generation lounge as it upgrades facilities across key international destinations.
The redesign brings elements from Emirates’ latest aircraft cabin interiors into airport spaces, with updated furniture, technology, dining areas, locally inspired menus and dedicated areas for work, relaxation and socialising.
The airline said the new lounge design will eventually serve as a blueprint for future Emirates lounges worldwide.
Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, said the investment reflects the airline’s focus on improving the customer experience throughout the journey.
“Our investment in our next-generation signature lounge concept reflects Emirates’ continued commitment to delivering a seamless, premium experience at every stage of the journey,” he said.
“These new lounges have been designed to combine refreshed luxurious interiors with the elevated hospitality and innovation that Emirates is known for," Al Redha added.
The redesigned lounges feature more than 50 design enhancements, including separate areas for passengers who want to work, dine, relax or connect before their flights.
The interiors feature herringbone flooring, marble and gold accents, integrated lighting and the Emirates Ghaf Tree motif — a reference to the UAE’s national tree.
For business travellers, the lounges include more private working areas, wireless charging facilities and power access at every seat. Dedicated artefact walls showcasing local artists and Emirati culture have also been added.
The airline’s signature Rolex clocks, displaying global time zones, remain part of the lounge environment.
Emirates said the new lounge dining areas are designed around “culinary theatre”, with live cooking stations offering made-to-order dishes.
Menus will include international cuisine alongside regional specialities and a dedicated “Made In” section highlighting local food.
The lounges will also feature bread ovens producing items such as pizzas, flatbreads and manakeesh inspired by Dubai.
A new barista concept will offer speciality coffees and artisan teas, while dedicated mixologists will serve locally inspired cocktails and mocktails alongside Emirates’ existing selection of wines, champagne, beers and spirits.
The lounge upgrade comes as airlines continue to invest in premium airport experiences, targeting travellers willing to pay more for comfort, convenience and additional services.
Emirates currently operates 42 dedicated airport lounges globally, including eight at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 and 34 at international airports across its network.
The airline’s lounges are available to First Class and Business Class passengers, Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members, including those travelling in Premium Economy and Economy Class. Paid access is also available.
At Dubai International Airport, Emirates operates three First Class lounges and five Business Class lounges in Terminal 3.