Premium Crystal strengthens its presence in Dubai's luxury car rental market

Dubai is not short of visitors. The city draws millions of tourists and business travellers every year, attracted by its skyline, its lifestyle, and the kind of experiences that are hard to find anywhere else. But getting around a city this size and doing it comfortably requires the right vehicle. Whether it is a morning drive down Sheikh Zayed Road, a trip across to Palm Jumeirah, or a leisurely escape toward the desert outskirts, how you travel in Dubai is as much a part of the experience as where you are going.