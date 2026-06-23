The awards come as Emirates continues to invest in its products and services
Dubai: Emirates has been named Best Airline Worldwide at the 2026 Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) Awards, while also receiving honours for Best First Class and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East for its First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport.
The Business Traveller Middle East Awards are among the region's leading travel industry accolades, with winners selected through nominations and votes cast by readers of Business Traveller Middle East. Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, accepted the awards on behalf of the Dubai-based carrier.
The awards come as Emirates continues to invest in its products and services, with its fleet refurbishment programme gathering pace and new Airbus A350 aircraft joining its network.
The airline said 219 Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft are undergoing cabin upgrades as part of its retrofit programme, while new A350 deliveries are bringing its latest products and technologies to a growing number of destinations across its network of nearly 140 cities.
Refurbished aircraft and newly delivered A350s now serve more than 70 destinations worldwide, providing passengers with a more consistent onboard experience when travelling to, from or through Dubai.
Emirates' First Class product, which received the top award, includes enclosed private suites, dine-on-demand service and amenities available on the Airbus A380, including its Shower Spa and onboard lounge. Premium passengers also have access to chauffeur-drive services in nearly 90 destinations, priority airport services and Emirates lounges in more than 30 locations worldwide.
The airline's three First Class lounges at Dubai International Airport were recognised as the Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East. The facilities offer à la carte dining, complimentary spa treatments, premium duty-free shopping and direct boarding access from selected gates.
Emirates has also continued to expand its technology and service offerings. The airline recently introduced Starlink high-speed internet on selected aircraft and said it plans to operate the world's largest Starlink-enabled international wide-body fleet once the rollout is complete. So far, 36 aircraft have been equipped with the service.
Emirates also launched Comprehensive Travel Cover insurance, which the airline described as an industry first. It also plans to begin daily flights to Helsinki in October, becoming the only carrier to offer a year-round, non-stop connection between Finland and the UAE.