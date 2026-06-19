Dubai carrier adds new routes to Libya, Thailand, Nepal
Dubai: flydubai has been named the “Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East” for the third time at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2026.
The Dubai-based airline received the award at the 25th edition of the event, with the recognition based on votes from the public and readers of the magazine.
The award comes as flydubai continues to expand its network from Dubai, adding new routes and increasing travel options for passengers.
The airline recently launched three weekly flights to Benghazi in Libya from June 17, and is preparing to start daily services to Bangkok, Thailand, from July 1 and flights to Pokhara, Nepal, from September 23.
During the summer travel period between June and September, flydubai is also operating seasonal flights to destinations including Al Alamein, Antalya, Batumi, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Olbia, Santorini and Trabzon.
Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to have received the ‘Airline with the Best Connectivity in the Middle East’ award for the third time.”
“Since 2009, we have remained committed to opening up underserved markets, enhancing connectivity, and creating more free flows of trade and tourism across our network from our home in Dubai.”
He added: “As we continue to grow our operations, we remain focused on providing our customers with greater travel options, while supporting Dubai’s position as a world-class aviation hub.”