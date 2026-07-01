flydubai expands Thailand flights with a new daily Bangkok route

New Thailand route adds travel options as demand grows between UAE and Southeast Asia
Dubai: flydubai announced Wednesday it has launched daily flights between Dubai and Bangkok, adding a second destination in Thailand as the airline expands its network in Southeast Asia.
The inaugural flight departed from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesday, July 1, and arrived at Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok, where it received a water cannon salute and a welcome from local officials.
The new service operates daily and gives travellers another direct option to reach the Thai capital, alongside flydubai’s existing flights to Krabi.
Don Mueang International Airport, located close to central Bangkok, provides access to the city’s commercial areas and tourist attractions.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to celebrate the start of our daily flights to Bangkok, further expanding our network in Thailand.”
“Thailand remains a key destination for both leisure and business travel and our direct service to Don Mueang International Airport introduces a new gateway to the Thai capital,” he added.
Thailand has been a popular destination for UAE and international travellers, with Bangkok serving as a major gateway for tourism and business travel across the region.
The launch comes as demand for travel between the UAE and South East Asian countries, including Thailand, continues to grow. The Tourism Authority of Thailand said 188,447 visitors from the Middle East arrived in Thailand between January 1 and June 21, 2026.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: “The Middle East, particularly the UAE, is one of Thailand’s most important long-haul markets, bringing high-quality, high-spending travellers.”
“Starting with one daily flight and operated with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, this route will add much-needed capacity to Thailand this summer, building momentum through to our year-end peak season,” she added.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said the new route would provide more travel options during the busy summer season.
“With the start of flights to Bangkok, we are providing passengers from the UAE, the GCC and beyond with convenient travel options just in time for the busy summer season,” he said.
The Bangkok service is part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, allowing passengers to book connecting journeys on a single ticket, with through-checked baggage and access to both airlines’ networks.
Flights operate daily from Terminal 3 at DXB. Return Business Class fares from Dubai to Bangkok start from Dh11,100, while Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh3,000.
For passengers travelling from Bangkok to Dubai, return Business Class fares start from THB 83,900, and Economy Class Lite fares start from THB 22,100.
Bangkok is the latest addition to flydubai’s expanding network, following the recent launch of flights to Benghazi in Libya and ahead of planned services to Pokhara in Nepal from September.