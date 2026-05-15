Airline plans to grow Starlink-equipped fleet from 33 to 232 aircraft
Dubai: The world’s largest international airline, Emirates, is expanding its Starlink-powered onboard internet service across more international routes, it announced Friday on social media.
The airline said more Starlink - a satellite-based WiFi system - equipped aircraft are now operating across destinations in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Americas, with 33 aircraft currently fitted with the technology as of May 14.
Emirates plans to significantly expand its rollout, targeting 232 Starlink-equipped aircraft.
The expansion comes after Emirates launched what it described as the world’s first Airbus A380 fitted with Starlink WiFi. The aircraft recently returned to Dubai following installation and certification work in Newquay, UK.
The airline said the service is free for passengers across all cabin classes on Starlink-equipped aircraft.
Passengers can use the onboard connection for live streaming, gaming, browsing, online shopping and work-related tasks during flights. Emirates said travellers can also connect multiple devices at the same time.
According to the airline, the upgraded system delivers a major jump in onboard internet capability compared to older aircraft connectivity systems.
The A380 installation uses three Starlink antennas and can provide more than 2 gigabits per second of bandwidth across the aircraft cabin. Emirates said its earlier onboard internet systems offered less than 1 Mbps total aircraft bandwidth.
Because of the A380’s double-decker layout and higher passenger numbers, the aircraft required an additional antenna and more wireless access points compared to the airline’s Boeing 777 aircraft.
The carrier said 25 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft have already been equipped with Starlink, with more installations expected throughout 2026.
Emirates added that future upgrades could include live TV streaming through Starlink, initially on passengers’ personal devices before later being integrated into seatback entertainment screens.
So far, more than 650,000 Emirates passengers have travelled on Starlink-equipped flights, according to the airline.
The expansion is part of Emirates’ broader aircraft refurbishment programme. The airline said 93 aircraft have already undergone cabin upgrades, including Premium Economy seating, updated Business Class cabins and refreshed inflight entertainment systems.