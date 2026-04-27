Emirates A380 gets Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi upgrade

Dubai: Airbus A380 operated by Emirates has entered a new phase of in-flight connectivity after becoming the first of its kind to be fitted with next-generation Starlink Wi-Fi.

The airline said customers will soon experience a major improvement in onboard internet speed, with free access available in all cabins.

The aircraft is the first in the Emirates fleet to feature the new system, which will now be rolled out across more A380s through 2026.

The first A380 fitted with Starlink completed its installation and certification in Newquay, UK, before returning to Dubai this week.

The airline’s A380, which carries hundreds of passengers on long-haul routes, is now capable of providing stronger and more stable connectivity across both decks of the aircraft.

Emirates said the upgrade delivers a dramatic increase in bandwidth, allowing passengers to use the internet in a way similar to home.

Emirates also plans to introduce live television streaming over Starlink. This will first be available on personal devices and later extended to seatback screens.

The airline already operates 25 Boeing 777 fitted with Starlink and says 650,000 passengers have already used the service on equipped flights.

The airline has also expanded its entertainment system, now offering more than 6,500 channels across its fleet.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.