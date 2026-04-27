Emirates A380 gets Starlink high-speed Wi-Fi upgrade

First aircraft upgraded with high-speed Wi-Fi completes installation in UK
Dubai: Airbus A380 operated by Emirates has entered a new phase of in-flight connectivity after becoming the first of its kind to be fitted with next-generation Starlink Wi-Fi.
The upgrade marks a major step forward for the airline’s onboard services, moving from basic connectivity to high-speed Wi-Fi designed to support streaming, browsing and work at cruising altitude.
The first A380 fitted with Starlink completed its installation and certification in Newquay, UK, before returning to Dubai this week.
The aircraft is the first in the Emirates fleet to feature the new system, which will now be rolled out across more A380s through 2026.
The airline said customers will soon experience a major improvement in onboard internet speed, with free access available in all cabins.
The new system uses three antennas installed on each A380, significantly boosting performance compared to earlier onboard Wi-Fi systems.
Emirates said the upgrade delivers a dramatic increase in bandwidth, allowing passengers to use the internet in a way similar to home.
The airline’s A380, which carries hundreds of passengers on long-haul routes, is now capable of providing stronger and more stable connectivity across both decks of the aircraft.
Compared to earlier systems that offered limited speeds, the new setup supports multiple users at once without major slowdowns.
Passengers will be able to stream videos, play games, browse the internet and work online using personal devices during flights.
The service will be free for all customers, regardless of cabin class, with simple access onboard.
Emirates also plans to introduce live television streaming over Starlink. This will first be available on personal devices and later extended to seatback screens.
Installation work will now begin at Emirates engineering facilities in Dubai to speed up deployment across more aircraft.
The airline already operates 25 Boeing 777 fitted with Starlink and says 650,000 passengers have already used the service on equipped flights.
The A380 rollout is part of a wider programme to upgrade connectivity across the entire fleet.
The introduction of Starlink comes alongside Emirates’ broader effort to improve its in-flight experience through a major refurbishment programme.
So far, 93 aircraft have been upgraded with new interiors, including premium economy seats, improved business class cabins and refreshed first class suites.
The airline has also expanded its entertainment system, now offering more than 6,500 channels across its fleet.