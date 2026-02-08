Free on-board WiFi? List of airlines that offer it now, or announced work-from-plane (WFP) rollout

More aircraft being outfitted with new satellite hardware as deployments accelerate
There's a new trend in the air, quite literally: "Work from plane" (WFP) has officially entered the chat.
It's an upgrade from work from home (WFH), only with better views.
Thanks to blazing-fast in-flight WiFi, this this mode of working has taken off thanks to the increasing availability of broadband signals on board — proof that not even gravity can stop modern work.
The trend is enabling high-speed WiFi while now cruising at 36,000 feet, thanks in no small part to the use of reusable rockets, rapidly accelerating the cadence of satellite launches and supporting streaming in remote places of the planet — and now, WFP:
These are the primary providers:
Starlink: A constellation of to 9,600 low-earth orbit satellites as of latest count)
Viasat: 23 geostationary satellites, including the former Inmarsat system and ViaSat-3, to enable faster, lower-latency WiFi (often 100-300+ Mbps)
Amazon Leo: Currently has 180 low-Earth orbit satellites, with plans to expand it to 700 satellites in orbit by July 30, 2026, and eventually up to 3,230+ satellites (formerly "Project Kuiper").
Currently, in-flight Wi-F availability still depends on the aircraft type and route, it's now rewriting the rules of in-flight connectivity.
Key factors: Smaller satellite antennas cut fuel use for airlines, and improved systems, allowing passengers to surf at speeds nearly 100× faster than legacy onboard Wi-Fi.
It enables faster, low-latency WiFi (often 100-300+ Mbps) compared to traditional systems, supporting streaming and work.
As of early 2026, several airlines have partnered with SpaceX's Starlink and Viasat (and eventually Amazon Leo).
Rollout is going at a frenetic pace, with Emirates, for example, targetting 150 aircraft hooked up to Starlink by the end of 2026.
How many airlines have joined this airborne productivity boom and mile-high multitasking?
The list is growing, quickly. As installations accelerate, around 30+ carriers already have deals, though not all have passenger-facing service live yet.
While some offer it on select aircraft or routes, others are in the process of rolling it out across fleets. Many provide it free of charge (often to loyalty members or all passengers), with gate-to-gate connectivity on equipped planes.
Here are the airlines currently offering or actively deploying Starlink WiFi for passengers, based on recent announcements and reports:
Emirates
Etihad
United Airlines
flydubai
Alaska Airlines
Gulf Air
Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines)
Qatar Airways
airBaltic
Air France
WestJet
American Air
British Airways
Korean Air
Asiana Airlines
Virgin Atlantic
SAS Scandinavian Airlines
Iberia
Aer Lingus
Vueling
LEVEL
Jin Air
ZIPAIR Tokyo
Air Busan
Air Seoul
JSX
Hawaiian Airlines
Air Canada
Many arlines have announced plans (often starting or expanding in 2026) including: BA (and other IAG carriers like Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling), Lufthansa Group (including Lufthansa, Austrian, SWISS, etc., rollout from mid-2026), Air New Zealand, SAS (Scandinavian Airlines), JSX (regional/charter), Korean Air (+ affiliates like Asiana, Jin Air), Zipair, Virgin Atlantic
Notes: Check your airline's website or app with your specific flight for the most up-to-date details on on-board Wi-Fi, or refer to their official in-flight connectivity page.
