Airline begins rollout with 10 Boeing 777s, says top executive Adel Al Redha
Dubai: Dubai's Emirates will equip 150 aircraft with free Starlink Wi-Fi by the end of 2026, a top executive of the airline revealed on Wednesday.
The rollout has begun with the installation of Starlink on 10 Boeing 777 aircraft, Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, announced during a media roundtable at the airline's headquarters.
The ambitious deployment represents a major step in Emirates' broader plan to retrofit its entire 232-strong wide-body fleet with the satellite-based internet service by mid-2027.
More to follow…
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox