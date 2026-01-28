GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai’s Emirates to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi on 150 aircraft by end of 2026

Airline begins rollout with 10 Boeing 777s, says top executive Adel Al Redha

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Gaining speed at 40,000 feet: Emirates to offer free, super high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for its customers starting with its first Boeing 777 commercial flight on November 23.
Gaining speed at 40,000 feet: Emirates to offer free, super high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi for its customers starting with its first Boeing 777 commercial flight on November 23.
Emirates

Dubai: Dubai's Emirates will equip 150 aircraft with free Starlink Wi-Fi by the end of 2026, a top executive of the airline revealed on Wednesday.

The rollout has begun with the installation of Starlink on 10 Boeing 777 aircraft, Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer at Emirates, announced during a media roundtable at the airline's headquarters.

The ambitious deployment represents a major step in Emirates' broader plan to retrofit its entire 232-strong wide-body fleet with the satellite-based internet service by mid-2027.

More to follow…

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo of Elon Musk. Does Elon Musk have a real path to buying Ryanair?

Could Musk buy Europe’s biggest low-cost airline?

2m read
UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

1m read
New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

New Year’s Eve 2026 events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

15m read
IHG Hotels & Resorts

Experience timeless joy at these Christmas dining spots

10m read