The ministry also stressed the need to provide written guidance in various languages
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has issued a comprehensive set of regulations governing labour accommodation, mandating free internet access and enhanced health and welfare facilities as part of efforts to improve living standards.
According to the new guidelines, employers must ensure licensed and adequate housing for workers or provide a housing allowance. Facilities housing 1,000 workers or more are required to operate 24-hour medical clinics, alongside recreational areas and financial service facilities.
The ministry also requires accommodation managers to provide social and recreational activities during official holidays, aiming to support workers’ psychological wellbeing.
Labour accommodations must be located near industrial zones and transport networks, while maintaining distance from family residential areas and environmental hazards.
The rules further mandate proper lighting, sanitation, food preparation facilities and access to clean drinking water, alongside pest control measures and safe gas installations.
In addition, employers must provide first aid rooms, isolation areas and emergency response plans, while larger accommodations must include on-site doctors, nurses and ambulances.
The ministry also stressed the need to provide written guidance in various languages, outlining their rights and responsibilities, occupational health and safety instructions, and contact details for relevant government authorities to submit complaints or request assistance. It also called for emergency signage, evacuation plans, fire prevention procedures and instructions on the use of firefighting equipment, along with regular drills for workers and residents on emergency evacuation.
Authorities said the measures form part of a broader framework to ensure compliance, enhance quality of life and strengthen worker protection across the country.