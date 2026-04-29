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Worker housing in UAE: MOHRE mandates free internet, 24-hour clinics and recreational areas

The ministry also stressed the need to provide written guidance in various languages

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued comprehensive set of regulations governing labour accommodation, mandating free internet access .
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued comprehensive set of regulations governing labour accommodation, mandating free internet access .
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The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has issued a comprehensive set of regulations governing labour accommodation, mandating free internet access and enhanced health and welfare facilities as part of efforts to improve living standards.

According to the new guidelines, employers must ensure licensed and adequate housing for workers or provide a housing allowance. Facilities housing 1,000 workers or more are required to operate 24-hour medical clinics, alongside recreational areas and financial service facilities.

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The ministry also requires accommodation managers to provide social and recreational activities during official holidays, aiming to support workers’ psychological wellbeing.

Labour accommodations must be located near industrial zones and transport networks, while maintaining distance from family residential areas and environmental hazards.

The rules further mandate proper lighting, sanitation, food preparation facilities and access to clean drinking water, alongside pest control measures and safe gas installations.

In addition, employers must provide first aid rooms, isolation areas and emergency response plans, while larger accommodations must include on-site doctors, nurses and ambulances.

The ministry also stressed the need to provide written guidance in various languages, outlining their rights and responsibilities, occupational health and safety instructions, and contact details for relevant government authorities to submit complaints or request assistance. It also called for emergency signage, evacuation plans, fire prevention procedures and instructions on the use of firefighting equipment, along with regular drills for workers and residents on emergency evacuation.

Authorities said the measures form part of a broader framework to ensure compliance, enhance quality of life and strengthen worker protection across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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