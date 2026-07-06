Airline serves premium chocolates and handcrafted desserts across all cabins
Dubai: Emirates customers consume more than 64 million pieces of premium chocolate every year. The figure is 4 million higher than the previous year, with the airline also handcrafting around 26 million chocolate desserts annually across Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class and First Class.
Emirates loads around 750,000kg of luxury chocolate giveaways from premium suppliers onto its aircraft each year and uses about 260,000kg of chocolate ingredients to create desserts for passengers across its global network.
Emirates said chocolate consumption has grown by about 5% year on year, with customers showing stronger demand for richer dark chocolate varieties.
Salted caramel remains one of the airline’s most popular flavour pairings, while regional preferences continue to influence what appears on board. Pistachio is a frequent pairing on Middle East routes, while Asian destinations inspire combinations with tropical fruits, yuzu or matcha. Mediterranean-inspired routes may include chocolate with berries or stone fruits.
Emirates works with international chocolatiers and premium chocolate manufacturers to offer different flavours, textures and cocoa profiles through the year.
The airline said cocoa is sourced from growing regions including South America and Africa, with suppliers selected for quality, craftsmanship, responsible sourcing and sustainable production practices.
Behind the dessert programme is a team of 250 pastry and bakery chefs. They create more than 120 different chocolate desserts across the airline’s four cabin classes each year, with menus updated around seasonal ingredients, destination-linked flavours and customer demand.
Each cabin has its own chocolate offering. Economy Class customers may be served desserts such as Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake with chocolate sauce and caramel curls, while Premium Economy passengers can receive Chocolate and Pistachio Mousse Cake with apricot curd.
Business Class desserts include Chocolate Entremet with cocoa glaze, dark chocolate soil and gold raspberry, alongside premium chocolates from UAE chocolatier Coco Jalila.
First Class passengers are served plated desserts such as intense Chocolate Cake with sponge, dulcey soil and chocolate hazelnut sauce. The airline also rotates its luxury chocolate selection every four months, with current onboard brands including Valrhona from France and Canonica and Neuhaus from Belgium.
The chocolate experience begins before boarding for First and Business Class passengers in Emirates’ premium airport lounges.
Current lounge offerings include Chocolate Cake, Banana and Yuzu Cake made with Valrhona’s Hukambi 53% dark milk chocolate, Royal Chocolate Mousse Cake and Cake Alcazar.
The airline also works with partners including Valrhona, La Rose Noir, Gianni & Gelato, Compartés, Baklava Made Better and French Bakery across its chocolate and dessert range.