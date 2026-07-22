The traveller missed his flight to Germany over his daughter's farewell note
Dubai: A father's journey from Egypt to Germany was abruptly halted after airport authorities deemed his passport invalid because of a handwritten message left by his young daughter, turning an affectionate gesture into an unexpected travel ordeal.
The Egyptian traveller, who lives in Germany, said he was stopped at the airport after passport officers noticed writing on one of the document's pages.
In a video shared on social media, he explained that his daughter had written, "I love you, Dad... We'll miss you," before his departure, unaware that writing inside an official passport could render it unusable.
Airport authorities classified the passport as damaged and refused to allow him to board his flight, forcing him to cancel his trip and delaying his return to Germany.
The timing compounded the problem, the father said, as his German residency permit was due to expire the following day, raising the prospect of additional legal and administrative complications.
The incident quickly gained traction online, prompting renewed discussion about the importance of preserving passports in their original condition.
Many social media users expressed sympathy for the family, while others said the episode served as a cautionary reminder about the strict rules governing travel documents.
Authorities generally consider passports to be official government documents that must remain free of unauthorised markings or alterations.
Writing, drawings, stickers or any other modifications can lead officials to regard a passport as damaged or invalid, potentially preventing its holder from travelling until a replacement document has been issued.