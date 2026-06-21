Ask Gulf News: Can a separated father travel abroad with his child without the Mother's consent?

Legal experts explain UAE rules on child travel after parents separate
Question: My wife and I are not divorced yet, and I want to take my 3 old years daughter to visit my family outside the UAE without her mother. What should I do to leave with my child through the airport? What procedure should I follow if my child is subject to a travel ban?
Answer:
To travel with your 3- years kid, your wife has to give you a Non objection Certificate (NOC) allowing you to take the kid outside the country under her acceptance. Such document is better to be done through the Notary Public.
To remove the travel ban, you have either to settle with the parent party who issued the travel ban, or you should file a suitcase to the court to temporarily or permanently lift the restriction. In such suitcase, you have to Provide clear justification for your travel, such as a holiday, family visit or medical treatment with supportive documents. Once the judge approves your request, the decision is instantly transmitted to General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai and police systems, allowing your child to travel.
Article 116 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024 On the Issuance of the Personal Status Law states that “The court may authorize the custodian parents to travel with the child in custody for a period or periods not exceeding a total of (60) sixty days per year with a guarantee acceptable to the court that guarantees the return of the child in custody. The calculation of the year begins from the first permit. The court may exceed this period if the travel is for the benefit of the child in custody.”