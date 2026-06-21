Ask Gulf News: Can a separated father travel abroad with his child without the Mother's consent?

Article 116 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024 On the Issuance of the Personal Status Law states that “The court may authorize the custodian parents to travel with the child in custody for a period or periods not exceeding a total of (60) sixty days per year with a guarantee acceptable to the court that guarantees the return of the child in custody. The calculation of the year begins from the first permit. The court may exceed this period if the travel is for the benefit of the child in custody.”