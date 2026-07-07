"As we work to advance the UAE’s long-term economic and climate ambitions, the Expo Green Licence is a powerful tool to encourage innovation and support green business growth," said Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council. "The companies receiving their licence today are frontrunners in the ongoing evolution of the Green Innovation District, and we look forward to welcoming more innovative organisations that will drive the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to diversify the national economy, accelerate the transition to clean energy sources, and enhance the country's competitiveness in the areas of sustainability and environmental innovation.”

"We are proud to advance the District’s mission as we grant the first green licences – entrusted to these pioneering organisations that now form part of a collaborative, solutions-driven ecosystem that will contribute to UAE’s net zero and economic diversification ambitions, helping to create a brighter future for generations to come," said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.