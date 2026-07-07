Dubai wants more green firms, and this licence gives them a head start
Dubai: Expo City Dubai has issued the UAE’s first Expo Green Licences to six companies, giving sustainability-focused businesses a new route to set up and test climate-related solutions in the emirate.
The first licence holders include businesses working across climate technology, e-waste management, circular economy, carbon assurance, carbon standards and food rescue.
The licence is part of Expo City Dubai’s Green Innovation District, a joint initiative with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism designed to attract companies working on environmental innovation, clean technology and circular economy solutions.
The Expo Green Licence gives qualifying companies access to a support package valued at more than Dh400,000, covering discounted setup fees, sustainability services, promotional support, engagement opportunities and collaboration channels.
Licence holders will also be able to take part in local and international business missions through the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, while gaining access to collaboration opportunities with MAJRA, the UAE’s national platform supporting sustainability-driven businesses and initiatives.
Expo City said the licence is open to businesses of different sizes, stages and sectors, provided they can show environmental, social and governance credentials through certifications, documented track records or an evidence-based review process.
The first companies to receive the licence include AirJoule, a climate tech company with an atmospheric water harvesting system, and Dubai-based WAT, also known as We Are Tech, which helps organisations dispose of, recycle, refurbish and repurpose electronics and IT equipment while protecting sensitive data.
Polygreen, a global circular economy company focused on environmental, recycling, reusability and waste management solutions, was also part of the first cohort.
They were joined by Carbon Assurance, Carbon Standard and RBT Collective, all of which have existing links with Expo City Dubai. RBT Collective is a long-term partner in Terrazo, Expo City’s food rescue programme.
"We are proud to advance the District’s mission as we grant the first green licences – entrusted to these pioneering organisations that now form part of a collaborative, solutions-driven ecosystem that will contribute to UAE’s net zero and economic diversification ambitions, helping to create a brighter future for generations to come," said Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority
The district combines Expo City’s sustainable infrastructure and testbed facilities with specialised light manufacturing and research and development spaces.
It is also intended to help companies develop and deploy climate-aligned, circular economy and clean technology solutions with support from partners and subject-matter experts.
The licence has two qualification routes. More established businesses with recognised ESG ratings or equivalent credentials from accredited agencies can qualify directly.
Smaller and growing companies can be assessed through Expo City’s evidence-based methodology, provided their products or services are linked to sustainable climate action, energy and water efficiency, sustainability initiatives or circular economy.
"As we work to advance the UAE’s long-term economic and climate ambitions, the Expo Green Licence is a powerful tool to encourage innovation and support green business growth," said Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the UAE Circular Economy Council. "The companies receiving their licence today are frontrunners in the ongoing evolution of the Green Innovation District, and we look forward to welcoming more innovative organisations that will drive the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to diversify the national economy, accelerate the transition to clean energy sources, and enhance the country's competitiveness in the areas of sustainability and environmental innovation.”
Expo Green Licence holders will also be invited to participate in the Green Majlis, an expert forum for leadership discussion and action on sustainable solutions.
They will also receive fast-track access to intellectual property support through the Ministry of Economy and Tourism’s planned on-site Green IP office. Once launched, the office is expected to help protect sustainable innovations, speed up patent registration, support technology localisation and drive green and circular economy project development.