UAE launches first Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai

New district to drive clean energy, green manufacturing and circular economy growth
Dubai: The UAE has launched its first Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai, in what officials described as a national milestone that brings the country’s economic and environmental goals under one framework for sustainable growth.
The initiative, a joint project between the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai, is designed to become a hub for clean technology, research, and entrepreneurship, driving the transition toward a greener economy.
At the launch ceremony, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the move signals a new phase in the UAE’s long-term development model. “Today’s announcement marks a new chapter in our country’s sustainability journey. It represents the coming together of our economic and environmental goals and our shared belief that the green economy is not a niche agenda, but the next phase of global competitiveness,” he said.
The Green Innovation District will serve as a base for renewable-energy ventures, green manufacturing, sustainable mobility, and circular-economy initiatives. Over the next decade, investment in clean energy and sustainable industries across the UAE is expected to more than triple. Al Marri said the district will help channel this momentum into practical outcomes that support national and regional decarbonisation efforts.
“It will strengthen the UAE’s role in helping the wider region decarbonise by developing products, services, and knowledge that accelerate the energy transition,” he said. “Together with Expo City Dubai, we are creating a model that proves sustainability and competitiveness are not opposing forces. They reinforce each other.”
The district will feature research facilities, testing spaces, and incubators for startups and established enterprises focused on low-carbon innovation. It aims to attract international firms seeking a trusted regional base while creating high-value jobs in the clean industry.
Beyond the infrastructure, the initiative is meant to foster collaboration among government bodies, private companies, academia, and investors. “Our aim is to make this ecosystem more open, more dynamic, and more diverse, a space where the public and private sectors, academia, and investors work side by side,” Al Marri said.
At the launch, Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, announced the country’s first Green License to support eco-conscious businesses, along with an on-site Green Intellectual Property Office to attract innovative enterprises from around the world.
The minister also underlined that sustainability must be inclusive. The district will encourage youth participation and open opportunities for small and medium enterprises and research centres. “Sustainability is also about inclusion,” he said. “The district will create opportunities for SMEs and research centres to collaborate. It will encourage youth participation, giving the next generation a direct role in shaping the technologies and solutions of tomorrow.”
The Green Innovation District builds on the UAE’s established sustainability record, from its commitment to the Paris Agreement and hosting of COP28 to the Net Zero 2050 strategy. It brings those efforts together under one practical framework.
