Dubai to host global cities summit at Expo City

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “From an exceptional World Expo to an impactful international climate summit, we are honoured to once again welcome the world to Dubai, building on Expo City’s legacy as a convener and a platform to address the world’s greatest challenges – a space where cities are crucial contributors. This diverse gathering of mayors, city leaders and visionaries is an opportunity to balance innovation with inherited wisdom, technology with nature, and commercial viability with sustainable growth, charting a new way forward for a global community of urban centres.”