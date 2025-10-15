GOLD/FOREX
Dubai to host global cities summit at Expo City

More than 150 mayors and leaders from 300 cities to convene

Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
The summit will also serve as a platform for cities to introduce major projects
Ahmed Ramzan

As urbanisation intensifies around the world, global leaders at the forefront of shaping cities are set to gather in Dubai this month for the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025APCS) & Mayors’ Forum, hosted by Expo City Dubai. The summit aims to turn ideas into impact with a raft of new announcements designed to make cities – vital catalysts for investment, innovation and progress – more liveable, efficient and resilient.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, this global cities summit is one of the world’s largest, most diverse gatherings of mayors and city and business leaders.

To be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from October 27 to 29, 2025APCS will tackle topics ranging from affordable housing approaches and urban heat solutions to data-intelligent and nature-based cities, with policymakers, investors, business leaders, young professionals, academics and startups coming together to capture a spectrum of insights. Together, they will shape a pathway for people-first urban centres – with better transport, homes, economic opportunity, access to education, healthcare, nature and social spaces – that are also more environmentally sustainable.

The summit will also serve as a platform for cities to introduce major projects, with the 2023 summit presenting opportunities worth more than AUD2.3 billion (Dh5.6 billion). Dubai Municipality will unveil a set of flagship projects and strategic launches at the event, aimed at boosting urban sustainability, advancing smart infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation and fostering new avenues of intercity collaboration locally and internationally, underscoring Dubai’s commitment to leadership in urban planning and its forward-looking development agenda. The Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games will also announce its procurement programme.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said: “From an exceptional World Expo to an impactful international climate summit, we are honoured to once again welcome the world to Dubai, building on Expo City’s legacy as a convener and a platform to address the world’s greatest challenges – a space where cities are crucial contributors. This diverse gathering of mayors, city leaders and visionaries is an opportunity to balance innovation with inherited wisdom, technology with nature, and commercial viability with sustainable growth, charting a new way forward for a global community of urban centres.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Dubai is a symbol of both global cooperation and continuous progress – a city that prioritises sustainable development, human-centric urban planning, world-class governance models and knowledge sharing. We recognise the potential of new partnerships and collaboration opportunities to ensure cities around the world are well-positioned to successfully tackle the complexities of rapid urbanisation. This important summit will take our collective ambition forward, galvanising action and advancing solutions that will directly benefit urban populations, and beyond.”

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
