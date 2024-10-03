His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today approved a new master plan for Expo City Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The new plan outlines Expo City Dubai’s role in spearheading Dubai’s future development and enhancing the emirate’s global stature. The site of the historic 2020 World Expo and COP28, Expo City Dubai will serve as a key driver of the emirate’s progress in various sectors.

Expo City Dubai’s expansion plans firmly establish it as the lynchpin of Dubai’s growth, offering significant investment opportunities for future-focused entities. Its proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), positions it as a vital enabler of Dubai’s growth aspirations in critical sectors including trade and logistics, technology and innovation, tourism, business and events.

The plans play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, in which Expo City is named as one of five key urban centres, as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033. One of the catalysts of this growth is the accelerated development of the Dubai South area, as the emirate continues to position itself as a leading global hub for trade, investment, business and tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed said, “A decade ago, we paved the way for a new city to rise within Dubai – one that would host the world, drive innovation and sustainability, and propel the UAE into a new era of prosperity. Together, as a community, we have been on a remarkable journey, and today we reveal a new chapter in our long-term vision to advance our ambitions.

“The new master plan establishes Expo City Dubai as a hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors. A new global centre at the heart of our city’s growth corridor, Expo City Dubai embodies our vision for the future. It is committed to sustainable development, enhancing quality of life for all and creating an environment where businesses thrive, while honouring our rich heritage and embracing the unlimited opportunities ahead,” His Highness added.

Spanning 3.5 sq km, Expo City Dubai will be home to more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals as it develops into a global centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors who share its vision of a brighter, more connected and sustainable future.

DP World headquarters

The master plan includes the new global headquarters for DP World – a leading enabler of international trade and one of the UAE’s flagship organisations – and features DEC, a powerhouse of Dubai’s economic growth and one of the key entry points to the city. DEC recently announced plans to increase the size of its current venue.

The event held to approve the new master plan was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; directors general of Dubai government departments; and senior officials.

Five districts

The plan shows five districts designed as an efficient grid system featuring a smart transportation system and a network of green and blue spaces, maintaining the fabric and spirit of the spectacular built environment that hosted 24 million visitors for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Image Credit: DMO

Located to the north of the city, Expo Hills will offer a low-density residential community, while Expo Fields to the south will serve as a model for healthy living, with a school, sports fields and open performance areas. Expo Business will provide a campus-like environment for the most innovative and entrepreneurial businesses that share Expo City’s commitment to sustainability and human progress, including the Emirates Group’s Ebdaa aviation innovation hub.

The urban-dense Expo Downtown, anchored by DEC, will extend from the metro station to the eastern edge of the site and include the iconic Al Wasl dome, as well as the new floating Terra Gardens, and Terra Tower – a mixed-use high-end hospitality and office tower, which will be the tallest on site. Linking Expo City to Expo Valley – where construction is already underway – the Expo Forest will offer social amenities, educational spaces and recreation areas embedded in a natural environment and inspired by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.