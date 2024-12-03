The smartwatch, supported by government and medical programmes, includes SOS and GPS systems for tracking users’ locations. It is designed to detect various health changes, including decreased physical activity, abnormal heart rate, and irregular breathing, and is equipped to alert authorities promptly upon detecting specific signs such as respiratory distress, indicative of an overdose.

The smartwatch is designed to monitor the progress of drug users after treatment.

First Lieutenant Pharmacist Sarah Al Zarouni, a “foresight” expert at Sharjah Police, is the creator of the device.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, she said the smartwatch project aligns with the state’s strategic goal of innovation and improves quality of life. It aims to provide a rehabilitation solution after treatment, focusing on reducing costs through innovation.

The smartwatch, priced at approximately Dh150,000, consists of a wearable device, a smart application, and interconnected electronic systems. Sharjah Police is responsible for monitoring the users. The device is provided free of charge to those willing to undergo addiction treatment, on the condition that they adhere to rehabilitation requirements.

The goal is to allow patients to remain with their families rather than in rehabilitation centres, facilitating a normal life within a designated area while receiving supervision and support from social and psychological specialists in Sharjah Police. It gives better results in treatment and quickly integrates them into society.

Al Zarouni said that the task of the smartwatch is to follow up on drug users after completing the treatment period in the rehabilitation centre by monitoring and measuring vital signs, which include the person’s heart rate, blood pressure, sleep rate, stress rate, and other vital signs that monitor the signs of addiction.

She said individuals surrendering for addiction treatment to the police or those surrendered by relatives are exempt from criminal penalties. They will then undergo the treatment programme facilitated by the smartwatch and be monitored by specialists from the Sharjah Police.

Commitment pledge

“We will use smartwatches for drug rehabilitation post-care, the elderly and people with disabilities. If a person gets lost, they can be located through the smartwatch’s tracking system. Intervention is possible if he is suffering from a medical condition. To ensure continuous monitoring and operation, the smartwatch remains functional by regularly recharging its battery.”

She said individuals wearing the smartwatch must sign a commitment pledge, and violating it will lead to legal consequences.

If the smartwatch is removed, a specialist will initiate a video call to address the situation.