A drop in temperatures

Expect a significant decrease in temperatures, especially during nighttime hours. The influence of a high-pressure system from the north, coupled with northwesterly winds, brings colder air, particularly to the inland and mountainous regions of the country.

According to a climate summary issued by National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "The month of December is the start of meteorological winter where mean maximum and mean minimum air temperatures decrease by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius as compared to November."

During this month, the country is typically affected by the "extension of high pressure system from north accompanied by northwesterly air flow causing significant decrease of air temperatures during nights especially over internal parts and mountains."

Cloudy skies and rain

Westerly upper-air troughs can lead to the development of low and medium clouds, increasing the chances of rainfall and even thunderstorms, the climate summary added.

Foggy mornings

With increased humidity, especially during early mornings, fog and mist can often blanket the landscape, particularly near coastal areas.

"Relative humidity will increase especially during early mornings due to the passage of moist and moderate air masses over the Arabian Gulf toward the country, which creares favourable conditions for fog /mist formation," the NCM report added.

Key Climate Statistics for December

Average temperature: 17.7°C to 21.8°C

Highest recorded temperature in December was 37°C, in Sweihan, in 2016. And, the lowest recorded temperature was -0.7°C in Jebel Jais, in 2004.

Average wind speed: 11 km/h

According to the NCM, the highest recorded gust was at 87 km/h in Makassib, in 2019.

Average humidity: 63%