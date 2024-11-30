Dubai: Light to moderate rain will hit different parts of the country on Sunday, December 1.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

There is a chance of “light to moderate rainfall” over some areas, especially the Western, Northern, Eastern, and coastal regions.

The NCM forecast added: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 30, reaching 50 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease, especially westward. Minimum temperatures will be between 13-18°C. In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-30°C.