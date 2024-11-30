Dubai: Chilly weather is finally here in the UAE. The Met Office recorded today's lowest temperature at 7°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 3.30am.

Minimum temperatures, across most parts of the country, were recorded below 22°C in the coastal regions, and between 14 to 20°C in internal areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, after rains hit the country this week, temperatures dipped by 5 to 7 degrees on Friday.

Pleasant weather is expected today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures averaging around 25°C during daytime.

Temperature highs are expected to be 24 to 28°C this afternoon in the coastal areas, and 25 to 30°C in internal areas.

Mountainous areas will see temperature highs of 17 to 22°C.

According to the NCM, the weather today will be dusty at times. Low clouds will appear over some areas.

"Strong winds at times especially over the sea, may cause blowing dust and sand over the land," the NCM report added.